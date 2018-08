Rihanna”s seventh album in seven years, “Unapologetic,” comes out today. Since her 2005 debut, “Music Of The Sun,” the Barbadian singer has been a one-woman hit machine, churning out more than 20 Top 10 hits. “Unapologetic” has already spawned its first Top 10 smash, “Diamonds.” As the album hits stores, we look back at her short, but astonishingly prolific, career and count down her 10 best singles.

What”s your favorite Rihanna track?