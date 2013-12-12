Ring in the holidays ‘boom-bap’ style with Busta Rhymes and Q-Tip’s new mixtape

Ready for some of that “feel-good boom-bap shit”? You’ve come to the right place.

Busta Rhymes and Q-Tip’s joint mixtape “The Abstract and the Dragon” has arrived just in time for the holidays, with a total of 28 tracks featuring the likes of Lil Wayne, Missy Elliott, Kanye West, Redman and Q-Tip’s former group A Tribe Called Quest.

“This is a gift from us to ya”ll,” said Busta. “Something to hold ya”ll over for the holiday season, bringing that real feel-good boom-bap shit back to life.”

The title of the free mixtape (available for download below) is an amalgamation of the rappers’ last two albums: Busta’s “Year of the Dragon” (2012) and Q-Tip’s “Kamaal/The Abstract” (2009). Both also have new LPs in the works: Q-Tip is currently at work on “The Last Zulu” while Busta’s “E.L.E.2 (Extinction Level Event 2)” is set for release sometime next year.



Download the mixtape here.

[via Rap-Up]