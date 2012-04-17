‘Ringer’: What went wrong with Sarah Michelle Gellar’s TV comeback

It was supposed to be a glorious “homecoming.”
“Ringer” brought “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star Sarah Michelle Gellar back to TV! On the CW! (The network born from the merger of dual “Buffy” homes the WB and UPN.)
After the CW formally announced the show’s pickup last May, the summer of 2011 was filled with promise. Gellar made a trip to Comic-Con and was profiled in an Entertainment Weekly cover story.
Then “Ringer” premiered in September to an underwhelming, if not unacceptable, 2.84 million viewers. At the very least, the number was a several year high for the CW in the timeslot. But the show never hit 2 million viewers again, and most recently dipped as low as 1.05 million with the April 3 episode.
“Ringer” wraps its first season tonight, teetering on the brink of near-certain cancellation, and the season finale looks poised to do double duty as the series’ swan song.
What went wrong? A few suggestions…
The storylines were too convoluted
What originally seemed like a fun hook — Sarah Michelle Gellar…as twins! — soon became emblematic of the show’s problems. Who’s good? Who’s bad? Who’s playing? Who’s being played? The twist-heavy drama kept those questions constantly in flux within a flashback/flashforward structure nearly as convoluted as “Damages” — without the top level writing, directing and acting.
The FBI, the mob, European bankers, reappearances of characters presumed dead, Ponzi schemes, a psycho ex-wife, inappropriate teacher/student relationships, fake pregnancies, real pregnancies and more…
That’s all well and good in a typical soap opera, but what about one in which two of the main characters look exactly alike and frequently pretend to be each other? Is that “good twin” Bridget pretending to be “bad twin” Siobhan, or vice versa? Is Bridget just Bridget now? Is Siobhan, Siobhan? With so much going on, and so little of it making any sense, does it even matter?
It aired on the CW
Originally developed for CBS, “Ringer” was ceremoniously relocated to the baby sister network when it became clear CBS wouldn’t have a place for it on the schedule. While a heavily serialized show like “Ringer” would probably die a quick death on procedural-obsessed CBS, the relatively “mature” drama of “Ringer” never felt completely at home on CW either.
Though it provided CW with a promotable star in Gellar, the adult-oriented show didn’t exactly click with the network’s brand of youthful sex appeal as defined by “Vampire Diaries” and “Gossip Girl.” While “Ringer” is actually outperforming the flailing “Gossip,” it’s still failing to keep pace with mid-level CW performers like “90210” (its lead-in) and the dearly departed “One Tree Hill.” Surely the CW expected better than that from a name star.
Gellar didn’t have the support she deserved
Yes, she was supposed to be the draw, but “Ringer” largely failed to surround Gellar with characters — and actors — worth bouncing off of. Her two most talented castmates were crippled by poor story choices. “Fantastic Four” star Ioan Gruffudd was cuckolded as Siobhan’s clueless husband Andrew Martin, who never seemed to grow suspicious of any of the numerous people plotting against him in his professional and personal life. (I’m still hoping the show pulls a final twist revealing that Andrew has been controlling everything all along. It wouldn’t make sense, but it would be hilarious.)
Nestor Carbonell, who signed on to the show fresh off of playing Richard Alpert on “Lost,” was mostly sidelined or squandered as determined FBI Agent Victor Machado. He never really held love interest potential for either Bridget or Siobhan, so the soapy show didn’t really know what to do with him. (It’s easier to imagine the role expanded on the original CBS version of the show, where a detective would come in handy on a weekly basis.)
The less said about co-stars Kristoffer Polaha as Siobhan’s smarmy lover Henry and Mike Colter as Bridget’s dull NA sponsor Malcolm, the better. And the show barely bothered to introduce significant female support aside from Siobahn’s irksome stepdaughter Juliet (Zoey Deutch), a post-pilot addition likely meant to placate the CW’s target audience.
Tara Summers demonstrated some spunk as Siobahn’s best friend Gemma, but her tenure was short-lived. A promising mid-season guest spot from Mädchen Amick went nowhere.
It wasn’t until the show introduced “Rescue Me’s” Andrea Roth as Andrew’s mentally unbalanced ex-wife Catherine in episode 12 that Gellar found a true equal/foil. The writers enjoyed the character so much they kept using Catherine as the default “surprise!” culprit for whatever scheme they’d cooked up that week. The twists grew predictable, and claustrophobic, but Roth was always game. Sadly, it appears Catherine was busted for good in the penultimate episode.
The “Revenge” factor
When “Ringer” premiered, launching a big splashy nighttime soap on network television still sounded like a Sisyphean task. The only show to truly crack the code in recent years was “Desperate Housewives,” which mixed elements of sit-com and satire into the traditional soap.
Unfortunately for “Ringer,” ABC was about to give the primetime soap another more straightforward shot with the twisty Hamptons-set thriller “Revenge.” And somehow “Revenge” clicked. It wasn’t a mega-hit, but it was a solid performer from the start. Suddenly all the TV fan sites and entertainment magazines that might have been sympathetic to “Ringer” were full on obsessed with “Revenge.”
It’s probably not a coincidence that “Revenge” avoided the other traps that plagued “Ringer” and found a way to maneuver its attractive, expansive cast through cleanly conceived and tightly executed plots while remaining unquestionably on brand for its network.
It just wasn’t good enough
And here’s the bottom line on “Ringer” and the inescapable disappointment of Gellar’s return to TV: It was never very good. Even at its guilty pleasure best — like the penultimate episode which balanced Catherine’s complete unraveling with a flat out ridonkulous subplot that found Siobahn going into labor in a closet while a Russian call girl overdosed on cocaine in bed with a client just a few feet away — there were still too many flaws to believe the writers really understood what they were doing. (Check out executive producer Pam Veasey’s interview with TVGuide.com for more on exactly what the writers thought they were doing.)
Gellar isn’t just any actress. She’s Buffy Summers. During those initial promotional rounds for “Ringer,” Gellar told multiple sources that she didn’t feel any special pressure to succeed on TV. She already had “Buffy” and an experience like that can never be duplicated.
If that’s really true then I guess she made a solid choice in “Ringer.” It never even came close.
The season finale of “Ringer” airs April 17, 9 p.m. ET on the CW
“Gellar isn’t just any actress. She’s Buffy Summers.”
Sums up the problem with the show. Buffy fans care for Buffy but not necessarily for the actress`s other shows. Think Edward Cullen obesssion not translating into boxoffice for Robert Pattinson`s other movies.
OTOH, new generations have their idols, not this one. What was Buffy once, is now Vampire Diaries and True Blood and Twilight and Once Upon a Time.
FInally, revenge is a better show. Why settle for hamburger when you cna have a stake?
Though this show has gotten pretty convoluted over the plot, wasn’t that kinda the point. Sarah Michelle Delivers a flawless dual act and kristoffer is amazing as well. And what about Olivia. Nuts right. I hope everyone will show support and tune in tonight so that our story and our Sarah do not disappear.
The acting was a bit dicey at different parts, but I would agree that the plotting – while convoluted – was never a challenge to follow. If anything it somehow feels too simple: plot mechanics are often predictable or so convoluted they’re laughable. These last few episodes have been enjoyable because the show has accepted that it works best a lurid melodrama and upped the crazy level
I tried to like this show, really I did. As a long time SMG and Buffy fan, I was eager to see Sarah on TV again. After about 2 months, I realized the show kinda sucked. I found I didn’t really care about either twin, and had trouble figuring out who was who once the real Siobhan came back to NYC. Fdeinally, after 3 months of trying I finally dropped it from my TV viewing. I have way too many shows now as it as, and don’t have time for this one. Sorry, SMG….still love ya anyway.*G*
Thanks for the write up, saw the pilot, wasnt interested in watching any more. But as it kept been pounded on by critics and viewers alike, i grew curious on what the heck what’s going on with it. I like SMG, and i loved buffy, but neither of those sentiments were strong enough to force me to watch what I correctly assumed was going to be a trainwreck.
For me, the problem was Gellar. I watched the pilot and just a few episodes. She wasn’t right for the role. She didn’t have the acting chops to pull this off.
The fact that the twins were written almost the exact same (and were kinda boring to boot) didn’t help her. Bridget is a complete cypher – she does nothing but react and look panicked. If she was more assertive, it would have been a better role (ie: Emily Thorne from Revenge who’s the one behind all the plotting)
Juliet wasn’t a post pilot edition , the character was there in the script when I read it January last year .
“convoluted” . I can never understand that criticism
I love the show — and yes, it’s a guilty pleasure. I’m really hoping it gets renewed, though I’m doubtful it will. I went through the same thing with Veronica Mars.
You are not giving the actress who plays Juliet nearly enough credit. She’s one of the standouts in the show — always right there, real, no matter how silly her storyline is at any moment. Hope she gets noticed for something else if Ringer doesn’t come back.
But please, CW! Bring it back!
Btw — I always felt that Ringer had more heart to it than Revenge. No one on that show is remotely appealing other than maybe the bartender. Ringer has emotion in it. I’m rooting for people, whereas with Revenge, I root for no one.
They have so much more money to spend on production, though, which surely helps in ratings. Even I notice the difference, and I’m not remotely involved in television.
It was just a laughably terrible series.
I’ve watched almost every episode this season, granted while doing something else, but it was enjoyable that way, if you dont pay attention to it. Ms Geller seem to have one expression throughout. While I still dislike Juliet the character, I’ve warmed up considerably to her since I found out she’s played by Lea Thompson’s daughter. Ioan on the other hand, so wooden.
I love this show! Guilty pleasure? Sure! Nothing wrong with it.
I just find it sad that having a plot that is “too convoluted” is seen as a flaw. Apparently, if something gets more complicated that “who’s gonna get voted off tonight?”, then it’s poised to fail. Sad.
I have watched the whole season and enjoyed it immensely! I felt you have to be able to have a great attention span to grasp it. If you are doing other things or not able to understand more in depth plots you will dislike this show…it makes you think. I am surprised so many people don’t like it. It is the one show I make sure to watch on TV every week. I am hoping it gets a second season.
Agent Machado’s character really shaped up during the later part of the season. Machado’s relationship with the murder victim gave him more of an edge to why he wanted to put Badawai away. (No pun intended).
If anything this show could’ve been compared to ABC Family’s “The Lying Game” as it pretty much has the same premise: twins. Unless (though I’m not sure it hasn’t been done yet since I haven’t followed the show) “Revenge” decides to make the main character a twin, then people could compare Ringer to “Revenge.” The only similarites these two shows have are that they’re both one word titles with the consonant ‘R,’ they both have characters seeking revenge, and they’re both primetime soap operas. Whoever or whatever critic took it upon themselves to jump ship to “Revenge” kind of screwed “Ringer” over in the ratings department.
This show is different from anything this network has ever had on before. It has a fan base and lots of buzz behind it. Hardly will you see “Heart of Dixie,” “90210,” or “Gossip Girl” fans trying so hard to save a show from cancellation. Because “Ringer” delivers!
How can anyone compare Ringer to Revenge? They have the consonant ‘R’ in a one word title! If you want to compare Ringer to any show, it should be The Lying Game as it’s pretty much the same premise: twins! So whatever critic jumped ship from Ringer to Revenge, really screwed over Ringer’s ratings.
Plus Ringer has a fan base and lots of buzz behind it. Hardly will you see fans working so hard to try and save a show that the CW has never produced before!
Delete my previous post!
I actually really enjoy this show! I hope there is a second season.
I love the show and pray that it comes back! Every time the CW11 aires a GREAT show they cancle it. DON’T CANCLE THE RINGER!!
I actually love Ringer. I started watching it from the very beginning but was unable to continue watching on tv due to work. So now I watch the episodes online the next day, which a lot of ppl may do. Even though I’m not glued to my tv set on Tuesdays nights I am still an avid watcher every week of Ringer due to CWTV.com Hope CW takes that into consideration. There is no way this show should be canceled! The plot is not that hard to follow if you pay attention, and it’s easy to tell who’s Bridget and who’s Siobhan.
I enjoyed the show, but I didn’t really discover it until they started airing the catch-up repeats. I think CW could’ve done more to promote and invest in it. I know it’s their M.O. to just let shows grow by word of mouth (e.g., Gossip Girl, 90210, Vampire Diaries and just look at the premiere night viewership for Ringer) but if Ringer got a little push I think it would’ve done better.
Personally, I do feel that Revenge is a bit more of an “adult” show but Ringer has more humor in it, as dark as it does get. “Convoluted”? I disagree. It kept surprising me because I let it and it is FUN. SMG is, as usual, fantastic. I hope that it somehow comes back. I think there’s room for both, Ringer and Revenge. At the very least, I pray that SMG returns to TV in a weekly series. I didn’t know just how much I missed her! LOL
worst costumes i have ever seen on television, without exception.
I do think it might have started off a little slow, but after episode 8, you are hooked or at least I was. I think the major problem was the night that they chose for it. It debuted on a night that led with 90210 (a show that has gone on for too long) and it was up againt Glee and New Girl. What show can compete with that? I admit that after a certain episode I quit watching it, I was bored. However when they started showing re-runs I thought “why not watch it”. Now after watching the whole series I am disappointed in myself for not keeping up with the show. I do think some of the best episodes were with Catherine, but mainly because that is when the storyline really started to click. Everything was coming together and revealing itself. I love this show. I think is deserves a second season and I Sarah Michelle Gellar played it well. Granted, it’s hard to picture her in a role that cast her as manipulative, especially after her award winning role as a hero but I think towards the end it started to really develop. There should be a second season. I am super optimistic about its future because CW always gives every show a chance and with two shows already being cancelled which frees up two time slots, they have more than enough room to renew this show. Here’s hoping a great second season. GO RINGER!
Well I thought Ringer was brilliant and am sorry it’s finished. There were lots of twists in it but it kept you guessing. Typical that something I like is cancelled :(
Write a comment… I really enjoyed the series and I liked the fact that the plot had lots of twists and kept you guessing. I am sorry it’s ended and think that the ctitics are being too harsh. If you want to critisize anything there’s plenty of reality rubbish on take a look at that!!
The problem with this show is that if you miss just one episode it’s almost impossible to catch up. You can’t just ‘drop in’ on the show and pick it up. And even if you follow every episode the plot’s complexity feels more self-indulgent than compelling. I watched the first few episodes, missed one and could never catch up with the details.
Speaking as a Buffy fan I watched it solely for the Gellar, the first half was quite trying but still there was the Gellar. The second half actually began to get quite good. (I may have jut become addicted to the badness and laughing at the fact that Bridget, during her tracking back of her sisters secret life, never ONCE questioned if she might have faked her suicide). And I regret its cancellation without the charity of a two hour special to tie up the loose ends. Though to be honest nobody could have got more than two Seasons out of that particular story concept.
I was totally glued to this show the whole season. I wonder if whoever counts the views takes into account that most people now have a pvr ?! I will be seriously angry if there is no season 2
do not cancel Ringer give it a chance. it’s a good show.