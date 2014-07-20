R.I.P. James Garner: Sally Field, James Woods and more mourn the ‘Rockford Files’ star

Hollywood came out in force to mourn the loss of movie and TV great James Garner on Sunday, sharing their personal recollections and thoughts on the passing of the Oscar-nominated (and Emmy-winning) star at the age of 86. Check out a sampling below, then share your own fond memories of Garner and his work in the comments.

Sally Field:

“My heart just broke. There are few people on this planet I have adored as much as Jimmy Garner. I cherish every moment I spent with him and relive them over and over in my head. He was a diamond.”

James Woods:

Lois Garner just told me, “I'll never be the same. My Jim is gone.” Her tears speak for all of us. #JamesGarner RIP pic.twitter.com/vUFLkfZMsX – James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 20, 2014

Carole King:

I worked with #JamesGarner on the set of “Murphy's Romance”. He was one of the nicest people… He will be missed. http://t.co/KFvTIu2OXt – Carole King (@Carole_King) July 20, 2014

Garret Dillahunt:

Used to take my Nova out & try to drive it like #JimRockford drove his Firebird. Couldn't. I didn't know from stuntmen. RIP #JamesGarner. – Garret Dillahunt (@garretdillahunt) July 20, 2014

Pat Sajak:

No one was ever a bigger star for a longer time in both TV and movies. And a very sweet man, too. RIP #JamesGarner – Pat Sajak (@patsajak) July 20, 2014

Jonathan Frakes:

RIP #JamesGarner The Great Escape is in my top 10 – Jonathan Frakes (@jonathansfrakes) July 20, 2014

Montel Williams:

James Gardner will always be remembered for HOW HE LIVED not just his work as an actor. Thoughts/Prayers w/ his family #RIP #JamesGarner – Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) July 20, 2014

Emma Caulfield:

Aw man…Legend #JamesGarner has died. This makes me sad. What a long, wonderful life. Rest in peace. – emma caulfield (@emmacaulfield) July 20, 2014

Gary Sinise:

R.I.P James Garner.Such a lovely man I had the pleasure of working him in 1989 in My Name Is Bill W with James Woods. http://t.co/YoRLWM95wz – Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) July 20, 2014

Stephen Fry:

So sad to hear that James Garner has gone. A real part of my childhood Rockford and the Maverick especially – Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) July 20, 2014

Marlee Matlin:

Away from home; can't sleep. Now sad to read my dear friend & costar James Garner passed. RIP sweet Jim Rockford. XX pic.twitter.com/WUHJ2ic59z – Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) July 20, 2014

Olivia Munn:

Farewell James Garner. Rest in peace. – oliviamunn (@oliviamunn) July 20, 2014

Illeana Douglas:

R.I.P. The Maverick. James Garner. He should have won an Oscar for Americanization of Emily. – Illeana Douglas (@Illeanarama) July 20, 2014

Gale Ann Hurd:

Grant Gustin:

RIP James Garner. Great life and career.. Still, gone too soon. – Grant Gustin (@grantgust) July 20, 2014

Joe Carnahan:

James Garner. RIP. I grew up on 'The Rockford Files.' Never a bad performance. He made it easy and it never is. – Joe Carnahan (@carnojoe) July 20, 2014

Bruce Campbell:

Tip of the hat to James Garner. Charm, humor, but most of all – class. pic.twitter.com/wdLWcxYHUI – Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) July 20, 2014

Kevin Zegers:

RIP James Garner – Kevin Zegers (@KevinZegers) July 20, 2014

Melissa Joan Hart:

RIP James Garner! http://t.co/76xynmUto3 – Melissa Joan Hart (@MelissaJoanHart) July 20, 2014

Martha Plimpton:

James Garner. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/1g8Yy4nxFa – Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) July 20, 2014

Ron Howard:

RIP James Garner. Admired by all who knew him. When starring in Grand Prix the people around F1 said he had the talent to be a pro driver – Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) July 20, 2014

Carter Bays:

RIP James Garner AKA The Scrounger. If you haven't seen The Great Escape, today's the day to see it. It's maybe the best movie ever. – Carter Bays (@CarterBays) July 20, 2014

Richard Roeper:

James Garner was cool because he never tried to be cool. RIP. http://t.co/RSOwuD4sDu – Richard Roeper (@richardroeper) July 20, 2014

Tom Selleck:

“Jim was a mentor to me and a friend, and I will miss him.”

(Two-time Indy 500 winner) Parnell Jones:

“Garner was “a hell of a driver. He truly was a 'man's man.' Jim was a friend, and when he came to Indianapolis as a spectator and pace car driver we obviously welcomed him with open arms.”