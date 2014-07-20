R.I.P. James Garner: Sally Field, James Woods and more mourn the ‘Rockford Files’ star

#Olivia Munn
07.20.14 4 years ago

Hollywood came out in force to mourn the loss of movie and TV great James Garner on Sunday, sharing their personal recollections and thoughts on the passing of the Oscar-nominated (and Emmy-winning) star at the age of 86. Check out a sampling below, then share your own fond memories of Garner and his work in the comments.

Sally Field:

“My heart just broke. There are few people on this planet I have adored as much as Jimmy Garner. I cherish every moment I spent with him and relive them over and over in my head. He was a diamond.”

James Woods:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Carole King:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Garret Dillahunt:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Pat Sajak:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jonathan Frakes:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Montel Williams:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Emma Caulfield:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Gary Sinise:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Stephen Fry:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Marlee Matlin:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Olivia Munn:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Illeana Douglas:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Gale Ann Hurd:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Grant Gustin:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Joe Carnahan:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Bruce Campbell:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Kevin Zegers:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Melissa Joan Hart:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Martha Plimpton:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ron Howard:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Carter Bays:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Richard Roeper:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Tom Selleck:

“Jim was a mentor to me and a friend, and I will miss him.”

(Two-time Indy 500 winner) Parnell Jones:

“Garner was “a hell of a driver. He truly was a 'man's man.' Jim was a friend, and when he came to Indianapolis as a spectator and pace car driver we obviously welcomed him with open arms.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Olivia Munn
TAGSBRUCE CAMPBELLCAROLE KINGGARY SINISEGrant GustinIlleana DouglasJAMES GARNERJames Garner deadJames Garner diesJAMES WOODSJonathan FrakesMarlee MatlinOLIVIA MUNNRon HowardSALLY FIELDStephen Fry

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP