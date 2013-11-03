R.I.P. Mrs. Krabappel: ‘The Simpsons’ pays moving tribute to Marcia Wallace

As a kid who grew up watching “The Simpsons” even though I wasn’t supposed to (I was also forbidden from tuning in to the evil, evil “Married with Children” or basically anything else that aired on FOX), Mrs. Krabappel was a regular fixture in my life all through my growing-up years. Which is why I was saddened to hear last week that Marcia Wallace, who voiced the bitter, chain-smoking elementary school teacher for more than two decades, had died at the age of 70. And I’m far from the only one: in addition to everyone else who loved and enjoyed her work over the years, Bart Simpson himself is also mourning Mrs. K’s loss, as seen in this tear-jerking screen grab from tonight’s “Simpsons” opener. Can I have my childhood back now?
via @ditzkoff
Follow RIOT on Twitter
Class act, those Simpsons writers.
I thought she passed due to complications from pneumonia. Not breast cancer.
You are absolutely right…corrected. Thank you!
So… How many complete episodes do the have now?
I mean, what will happen if the have an episode with Mrs. K talking, and Marcia didn’t voiced it yet? They’ll have time to change the episode? Mrs. K will continue to show, only on background?
Sorry for the typos. Can’t edit it.
I read in another article that Marcia Wallace had recorded her parts for several epidodes prior to her passing. So they don’t have a need just yet to write her out of the show.
I believe they do the voiceover first, and then ship it off to Korea for animation, and that they have an astoundingly long turnaround time, so I’d expect Mrs. Krabappel to appear probably through the end of this season. I imagine they’ll do something special for her last onscreen appearance.