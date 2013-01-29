‘Ripper Street’ gets a second season on BBC America

BBC America has given a second season order to its BBC One co-production “Ripper Street.”

The eight-episode second “Ripper Street” season will premiere in 2014.

The first season, which premiered on BBC America two weeks ago, follows three investigators working London’s East End in 1889. Matthew Macfadyen, Jerome Flynn and Adam Rothenberg star.

Blurbs creator Richard Warlow, “I am enormously grateful to have been given the opportunity to return to ‘H’ Division once more and will be working tirelessly to ensure that those who have joined us each week will find ever more compelling crime-fighting thrills down on ‘Ripper Street’ the second time around. The series will move forward into the 1890s; the death rattle of a century coming to a close, the labor pains of a modern world on the rise. It is this sense of climax and calamity that, week by week, our heroes will confront with conviction and heroism.”

Due to the co-production nature of the show, basically everybody involved wants to make sure they have a statement included in the renewal announcement.

Ben Stephenson, Controller, BBC Drama Commissioning states, “Quality and ambition run through Ripper Street, from Richard Warlow”s original scripts, the incredible cast and the captivating direction. All combine to create a period series with a modern and gripping edge that will return for a second series in 2014.”

Adds BBC America SVP of Programming Richard De Croce, “‘Ripper Street’ on BBC America has just begun, with an additional six more episodes featuring great guest stars and powerful performances ahead this season. We”re looking forward to exploring more of Victorian London in season 2.”

Then Will Gould of Tiger Aspect Productions chips in with, “We”re absolutely thrilled that Richard Warlow will be taking us on another unforgettable walk on the wild side of 1890s Whitechapel. Series two will again explore the dark and extraordinary secrets of the Victorian world, and will further mine the hopes and hidden complexities of our heroes.”

And, finally, Simon Vaughan of Lookout Point notes, “Partnering with BBC America was always our ideal scenario and it has proven to be a wonderful decision. They have given the series an amazing launch in America and we are delighted to be moving into series 2 together.”

Whew. That’s a lot blurbs.

Production on the second “Ripper Street” series begins in the spring. New episodes continue to air on Saturday nights at 9 p.m.