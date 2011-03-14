Rise Against, New York Dolls, Miranda Cosgrove lead March 15 releases

After a week with some big-name releases, we go back to a release date with some juicy titles, but no names that are likely to debut in the top 10 other than “iCarly” star Miranda Cosgrove and rock band Rise Against.” Here are some of the top March 15 releases.



Miranda Cosgrove, “High Maintenance” (SMBE/Columbia): The “iCarly” star releases a five-song EP that includes, we”re serious, an appearance by Weezer”s Rivers Cuomo.



Dead Kenny Gs, “Operation Long Leash” (Megaforce): We don”t know that much about this punk jazz trio, but we just wanted to include them to the name would make you smile… unless, of course, you”re Kenny G. In that case, we don”t think it”s funny either, Kenny.

Laura Jansen, “Bells” (Decca): Dutch singer/songwriter and Hotel Cafe favorite fronted her U.S. debut with first track, “Single Girls.” It”s not a happy tune. The chalk outline in the video gives it away. She has a lovely Tori Amos-like tone to her plaintive voice.

J Mascis, “Several Shades of Why” (Sub Pop): Dinosaur Jr. frontman goes acoustic on his first solo set in his 25-year career. Joining him are Kurt Vile (love that name), Ken Drew of Broken Social Scene and Band of Horses” Ben Bridwell.

Lady Gaga, “Born This Way” (Streamline/Kon Live/Cherrytree/Interscope): No, it”s not the album release. That isn”t until May 23. But in case you can”t wait, on Tuesday, LG releases the first single with three remixes.



New York Dolls, “Dancing Backward in High Heels” (429 Records): This marks the seminal protopunk band”s third studio album since the surviving members reunited in 2004. The band will open for Motley Crue this summer. Opening for Motley Crue. What”s wrong with this picture (no disrespect for the Crue, who are cool enough to ask the Dolls to open for them… )

Noah & the Whale, “Last Night On Earth” (Island Def Jam): Brit Charlie Fink and his bandmates shake it up a little on their third studio album, bringing in synths and moving away from its folkie tag.

Oh Land, “Oh Land” (Epic): Danish singer with the model looks, the ethereal voice, and huge buzz tries to make a splash stateside. She”ll be a fixture at South by Southwest this week.

Rise Against, “Endgame” (DGC/Interscope): Punk band”s sixth studio release examines world events, like Hurricane Katrina and oil spills. First single, “Help Is on the Way,” reached No. 3 on both Billboard”s rock songs and alternative songs chart.



Screeching Weasel, “First World Manifesto” (Fat Wreck Chords): Beloved influential Chicago punk band releases its first studio album in 11 years and its first for Fat Wreck, which will also be releasing its back catalog.