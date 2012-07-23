Listen: Rita Ora, Roc Nation’s new hope, drops rock-heavy ‘Roc the Life’

Rita Ora’s “How We Do (Party)” made HitFix’s top 25 2012 Summer Jams list. Will her new tune “Roc the Life” make it into the fall?

The title is a nod to her label home, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which obviously hopes to attract a pop crossover crowd combining the rock influence with R&B vocal appeal. I can’t help but to compare the refrain to “Roc the Life” to Nicki Minaj’s “Moment 4 Life,” but then again, Roc Nation/Def Jam is always interested giving Cash Money a run for it’s, well, money. What’s unique about this flirtation with top 40 is the live drum and guitar sounds, which operate outside of the pure, drop-the-bass dance tyranny that seems to have a stranglehold on most other solo female pop musicians on radio right now.

In other words, Pink should have put this one out instead of her wounded-animal single “Blow Me (One Last Kiss).”

“Roc the Life” is the newest single from the 21-year-old singer’s cleverly titled “Ora,” due Aug. 27. Do you hear gold?