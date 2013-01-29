Rob Corddry and Jeff Garlin land ABC pilot leads

Rob Corddry and Jeff Garlin have been fixtures of tube comedy for years, and now they’re both set to star in their own ABC comedy pilots.

First, Corddry has inked a deal to play the lead in ABC’s “Spy.” The single-camera comedy pilot finds a hapless dad named Tim (Corddry) accidentally signing up for a secret agent gig in an attempt to impress his intelligent and well put-together son.

The pilot is based on the 2011 British comedy, in which Darren Boyd played the lead. The original”s creator, Simeon Goulden, is writing the U.S. version, which will be produced by ABC Studios and Hat Trick Prods., according to Deadline.

Meanwhile, “Curb Your Enthusiasm’s” Jeff Garlin and “Bridesmaids” star Wendi McLendon-Covey will appear in ABC”s single-camera comedy pilot “How the Hell Am I Normal.”

“Normal” is set in the 1980s and focuses on a pair of loud, loutish parents (McLendon-Covey, Garlin) who have three “eccentric” kids whom they coddle and spoil, reports Deadline.

In her TV debut, former “X Factor” contestant Orrantia will play their daughter Erica, a rebellious teen who torments her younger brother.

The pilot was written by Adam F. Goldberg (“Breaking In”) and to be directed by Seth Gordon (“The King of Kong”).

Corddry, perhaps best known for Adult Swim”s “Childrens Hospital,” will soon be seen on the big screen in “Warm Bodies.”