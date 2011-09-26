Rob Schneider family comedy gets midseason pickup

09.26.11

CBS has given an eight-episode midseason order to an untitled Rob Schneider family comedy series, which was revamped by the network after failing to make the 2011 fall schedule.

The show, which is based on Schneider’s real-life experiences, stars the comedian as a former bachelor who has just married into a tight-knit Mexican American family. The “Grown Ups” star, who is also executive-producing, co-wrote the multi-camera series with TV scribe Lewis Morton (“Futurama”).

According to Deadline, the pilot – which was gunning for a slot on CBS’ 2011 fall schedule but failed to make the cut – was revamped by the network for midseason, with several changes in the cast. Spanish actress Claudia Bassols replaced Nadine Velazquez as Schneider’s wife, with Cheech Marin taking over the role of Schneider’s father-in-law and Diana Maria Riva stepping in as his mother-in-law.

Remaining from the original pilot are Lupe Ontiveros as Schneider’s grandmother-in-law and Eugenio Derbez as his wife’s uncle.

Schneider last took on a series regular role on television with “Men Behaving Badly”, which ran on NBC from 1996-1997 before being cancelled. The actor subsequently transitioned into films, with varying degrees of success.

