Rob Zombie, Slash, Mastodon, Limp Bizkit headline Rock on the Range

#Slash #Rob Zombie
02.09.10 9 years ago

For those about to rock, Rock on the Range salutes you. While it may not be as hip as Coachella or as hippie as Bonnaroo, the Columbus, Ohio festival is rocking the good people of the Midwest with its May 22-23 festival.

Headlining the fourth annual event at the Crew Stadium are Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Mastodon, Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Rise Against, Slash and 30 other acts.

Tickets for the two-day fest start at $99.50. Like many other festivals, Rock on the Range offers a layaway plan. Pre-sale begins Feb. 16.

The Rock on the Range line up as of today is: Godsmack, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Three Days Grace, Slash, Seether, Rise Against, Deftones, Papa Roach, Theory Of A Deadman, Mastodon, Killswitch Engage, Coheed & Cambria, Bullet for My Valentine, Puddle Of Mudd, Five Finger Death Punch, Apocalyptica, Drowning Pool, Halestorm, Sevendust, Skillet, Mushroomhead, Helmet, Airbourne, Anberlin, Cold, Nonpoint, 2Cents, Adelitas Way, Shaman’s Harvest, Year Long Disaster, Like A Storm, Taddy Porter, Janus, and Noise Auction.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Slash#Rob Zombie
TAGSGodsmackLimp BizkitMastadonrise againROB ZOMBIERock on the RangeSLASHThree Days Grace

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP