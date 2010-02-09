Rob Zombie, Slash, Mastodon, Limp Bizkit headline Rock on the Range

For those about to rock, Rock on the Range salutes you. While it may not be as hip as Coachella or as hippie as Bonnaroo, the Columbus, Ohio festival is rocking the good people of the Midwest with its May 22-23 festival.

Headlining the fourth annual event at the Crew Stadium are Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Mastodon, Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Rise Against, Slash and 30 other acts.

Tickets for the two-day fest start at $99.50. Like many other festivals, Rock on the Range offers a layaway plan. Pre-sale begins Feb. 16.

The Rock on the Range line up as of today is: Godsmack, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Three Days Grace, Slash, Seether, Rise Against, Deftones, Papa Roach, Theory Of A Deadman, Mastodon, Killswitch Engage, Coheed & Cambria, Bullet for My Valentine, Puddle Of Mudd, Five Finger Death Punch, Apocalyptica, Drowning Pool, Halestorm, Sevendust, Skillet, Mushroomhead, Helmet, Airbourne, Anberlin, Cold, Nonpoint, 2Cents, Adelitas Way, Shaman’s Harvest, Year Long Disaster, Like A Storm, Taddy Porter, Janus, and Noise Auction.