Robert De Niro, Eminem, Paul McCartney lead December ‘Saturday Night Live’ lineup

NBC has announced the December hosts and musical guests for “Saturday Night Live,” a group of stars familiar to the late-night favorite.

Up first, on December 4, Rober De Niro will take hosting duties for the third time, promoting his holiday comedy “Little Fockers.” He’ll be joined by Diddy-Dirty Money — Sean Combs, Kalenna Harper and Dawn Richard — making their first “SNL” appearance as a collective to promote the December 14 release of “Last Train to Paris.”

Paul Rudd will host “SNL” for the second time, dropping by on December 17, days ahead of the release of “How Do You Know.” That night’s musical guest will be a different Paul, Sir Paul McCartney, who somehow is only doing his third tour as “SNL” musical guest.

With both “TRON: Legacy” and “True Grit” coming out in December, Jeff Bridges will host the December 18 installment of “Saturday Night Live.” There’s a notable achievement here: Bridges has only hosted “SNL” once previously, a joint gig with brother Beau back in 1983. The 27+ year gap between hosting appearances will be a new “Saturday Night Live” record, topping the 23 years Sigourney Weaver waited between stints.

Bridges will be paired with one of the most prolific recent “SNL” musical guests, Eminem. This will be Eminem’s fifth appearance and he’ll share the stage with Lil Wayne, in his second time on “SNL.”

