Uma Thurman and Jude Law join Robert De Niro’s Cannes jury

The Cannes Film Festival has picked some international heavy-hitters for the jury this year.

Oscar-winner Robert De Niro (“Raging Bull,” “Meet the Parents”) will act as jury president at the 64th annual Cannes Film Festival.

“The Cannes Film Festival is a rare opportunity for me as it is one of the oldest and one of the best in the world,” the actor said.

De Niro has starred in eight films that were presented at the fest in the past. “Taxi Driver” (1976) and “The Mission” (1986) were both awarded the prestigious Palme d’Or.

The festival will honor his achievements as an actor, producer and director, as well as the co-founder of the 10-year-strong Tribeca Film Festival, held annually in De Niro’s native New York City.

This year’s other prominent Cannes jurors are: Uma Thurman (“Kill Bill,” Palme d’Or winner “Pulp Fiction”), Jude Law (“Talented Mr. Ripley,” “Sherlock Holmes”), Argentine actress-producer Martina Gusman (“Lion’s Den”), producer Nansun Shi (“Seven Swords”) of China, critic-writer Linn Ullmann (Norway), French auteur Olivier Assayas (“Summer Hours,” “Irma Vep”), Hong Kong action specialist director Johnnie To (“Triad Election”) and “Daratt” director Mahamat Saleh Haroun, of Chad.

The Cannes Film Festival is set to take place May 11 to 22. See the list of films in competition here.