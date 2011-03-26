Robert De Niro to star with 50 Cent in cop drama ‘Freelancers’

03.26.11 7 years ago

Robert De Niro is set to star in “Freelancers,” while Oscar winner Forest Whitaker (“The Last King of Scotland”) is in talks to join the film, according to Deadline.com.

Curtis Jackson (AKA: 50 cent) has already been cast in the police drama set to shoot in New Orleans in mid-April. “Freelancers” was written by Philippe Casseus and will be directed by Jessy Terrero (“Gun,” “Soul Plane”).

In the film, a rookie cop (Jackson) is brought into a rogue vice crimes task force, led by Vic Sarcone (De Niro). It’ll fit on your DVD shelf next to “Training Day,” “Brooklyn’s Finest” and “Street Kings.”

Jackson, George Furla and Randall Emmett are producing. 

De Niro is currently shooting “Another Bullshit Night in Suck City” with Julianne Moore and Paul Dano for director Paul Weitz (“Little Fockers,” “In Good Company”).

