Robert DeNiro, Paul Dano begin shooting ‘Suck City’ adaptation

03.08.11 7 years ago

Robert DeNiro and Paul Dano are ready to out-intense one another as Focus Features has announced the start of production on writer/director Paul Weitz’s as-yet-untitled film adaptation of bestselling author Nick Flynn’s 2004 memoir “Another Bullsh*t Night in Suck City.”

In the film, Paul Dano plays a young writer (based on Flynn) who has a surprising reunion with his estranged father (DeNiro) at a homeless shelter.

DeNiro was most recently seen in “Stone” and “Little Fockers,” and will soon star in “Limitless” with Bradley Cooper. Dano appeared in last summer’s “Knight and Day,” but is best-known for going toe-to-toe with Daniel Day-Lewis in “There Will Be Blood.”

Julianne Moore, Lili Taylor (TV’s “Six Feet Under”), Dale Dickey (“Winter’s Bone”) and Olivia Thirlby (“Juno”) round out the drama’s cast.

The producers include Weitz and his Depth of Field partner Andrew Miano, along with Corduroy Films and DeNiro’s Tribeca Productions.

Weitz previously directed “In Good Company” and “Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant.” He, along with his brother, Chris Weitz, also gave us “American Pie” and the Nick Hornby adaptation “About a Boy.”
 

