MARVEL STUDIOS

It should not be a shock to learn that Robert Downey, Jr. and Chris Evans departed the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Avengers: Endgame. I mean, it’s there in the headline… and the first sentence; also, Endgame is the highest-grossing movie ever, so it’s on you if you’re behind. Unless you’ve been caught in a Blast from the Past scenario, in which case, I apologize. You’ll never guess who’s president! Anyway, in the latest issue of D23 magazine, RDJ explained why he and Evans, who have been part of the MCU since 2008’s Iron Man and 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, decided it was time to leave.

“We had to get off. We opted to, and knew it was part of the job to get off the bus while it rolled on to other destinations,” he explained. “There’s something very sobering about it. I’m glad he and I will be there to welcome others as they retire their jerseys.” (To continue this retired jerseys analogy: If the MCU was the 1995–96 Chicago Bulls, that would make Robert Downey, Jr. the Michael Jordan to Chris Evans’ Scottie Pippen? Maybe? Really makes you think.)

Downey, Jr. continued to say that he’s “loathe” to talk about his on-screen legacy, especially compared to his co-stars. “I really don’t need to look any farther than my co-stars. Mark Ruffalo is an activist, Chris Evans is a diehard American and proponent of true democracy,” he explained. “I don’t really have the gumption, the skill set, the drive, or the humility either of those guys do.”

Hm, maybe he’s not the MJ after all.

(Via Digital Spy)