Robert Downey Jr. is here to make you cry in tearjerking ‘The Judge’ trailer

Robert Downey Jr. is softening up a bit for his next film.

The first trailer for the “Iron Man” star's new drama “The Judge” has arrived, and in it we see the Oscar-nominated actor taking on the kind of self-satisfied narcissist he plays so well – only for things to take a turn into mush about halfway through. Starring as an amoral big-city lawyer who must return to his Indiana hometown after the death of his mother, the plot takes a darker turn when it's revealed that his elderly judge father (Robert Duvall) is suspected of murdering someone with his car. Downey's character is then forced to take on the case while confronting some unpleasant truths about his upbringing.

Directed by David Dobkin (“Wedding Crashers”) and also starring Vera Farmiga, Billy Bob Thornton and Vincent D'Onofrio, the film is one of two non-Marvel-related projects for Downey Jr. to hit theaters this year, after the successful Jon Favreau comedy “Chef.”

Check out the trailer and official poster below, then let us know whether you'll be seeing “The Judge” by voting in the poll further down the page.

“The Judge” hits theaters on October 10.