Robert Downey, Jr. is no longer in Sandra Bullock’s ‘Gravity’

Warner Bros. is a big fan of Robert Downey, Jr., but its hopes of having the “Sherlock Holmes” star appear in Alfonso Cuaron’s “Gravity” are officially over.

The “Due Date” star had been attached to the long gestating 3-D space drama in what is essentially a first act, supporting role. Unfortunately, the busy actor’s schedule just can’t find time for the picture which is expected to begin lensing in the first half of 2011. Sandra Bullock is currently still on board to star in the leading role, an astronaut who finds herself stuck on a long journey after a space repair mission goes terribly wrong. Heat Vision reports the studio will likely recast the character and is still committed to the project even without the potential blockbuster Downey, Jr./Bullock pairing.

In the meantime, Downey, Jr. will transition from “Sherlock Holmes 2” to “The Avengers.” After the Marvel Studios superhero ensemble, Downey, Jr.’s next film should be Disney’s “Oz: The Great and Powerful,” but it could be Fox’s “How to Talk to Girls” instead. That comedy is inspired by a series of books by Alec Greven about a nine-year-old boy giving advice about the opposite sex. Shaun Levy has been developing the project, but Downey, Jr. and Susan Downey would also come on board to produce if everything works out.

