Watch: Robert Downey Jr. says he’ll ‘renegotiate’ his contract for next ‘Iron Man’

#Robert Downey Jr. #Iron Man #Jon Stewart #The Daily Show
05.01.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Are there more “Iron Man” sequels in the cards? While Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t think so, Robert Downey Jr. isn’t coming down one way or the other – at least not until a new deal’s been hashed out.

“I don’t know,” the actor told Jon Stewart during a “Daily Show” appearance on Tuesday evening. “I had a long contract with them, and now we’re gonna renegotiate.”

Wink, wink.

As in, he literally winked. Make of it what you will.

You can watch Downey’s full interview with Stewart in the video below.

“Iron Man 3” hits theaters on Friday.

