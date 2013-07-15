Robert Kirkman on new ‘The Walking Dead’ season staying faithful to the comics

If you”re a “Walking Dead” purist disappointed that the television series has deviated too far from the comic book, you might want to hold out some hope for Season 4.

Robert Kirkman told The Hollywood Reporter the new season will adapt scenes source material more faithfully than any previous season, largely because new showrunner Scott Gimple is a fan of the comics from the very beginning.

“He absolutely loves the material,” Kirkman said. “Season 4 probably has the most number of scenes that are adapted directly from the comic series or very close to what we did. A good deal of that is from Scott and the way he views that material and puts forth that extra effort to work it into the show in a way that it all works.”

Kirkman confirmed the fourth season will feature “a bit of a time jump,” but not quite as long as some fans have speculated – ”only a few months,” according to the creator. But Rick Grimes and his fellow survivors will be “very different from the last time we saw them.”

“We go into Season 4 with characters you”ve known for four years and still find new things to explore with them and new aspects of their character and see that they are growing and changing in extremely dramatic ways due to the strains that this world has put upon them,” he said.

