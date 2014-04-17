Robert Pattinson and 9 other stars with films at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival

A24 Films

The last four or five editions of the Cannes Film Festival have been heavy on global movie star power. Sure, it won't always compete with Hollywood fueled Toronto, but the programmers have made sure the paparazzi have had someone pretty to photograph on the festival's legendary red carpet. 2014 is no different.

(You could also argue more well known actors have jumped into he prestige game in their off time over the past decade, but, frankly, it's somewhat cyclical.)

With that in mind, here are 10 big names who we expect to follow their films to Cannes in just a few weeks.

Robert Pattinson

The former “Twilight” star has been to Cannes before. He starred in David Cronenberg's drama “Cosmopolis” which premiered on the Croisette in 2012. Now, he's back with another Cronenberg title, “Map to the Stars,” and David Michôd's “The Rover” alongside Guy Pearce.

Nicole Kidman

We've known this one for awhile. Kidman's “Grace of Monaco” was bumped from last year's award season only to find a new home — with the director's preferred cut — opening the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. Can it beat back the bad buzz? We'll see.

Kristen Stewart

Usually more a fixture at Sundance, Stewart last appeared at Cannes two years ago for “On the Road.” She'll return alongside Juliette Binoche and Chloe Grace Moretz in director Olivier Assayas' “Clouds of Sils Maria.”

Jessica Chastain

Nope, the Oscar nominee isn't heading to France for an early look at Christopher Nolan's “Interstellar.” Instead, “The Tree of Life” star returns with “Eleanor Rigby” which was screened as a two part work in progress at Toronto last September.

Julianne Moore

The legendary actress (yes, she's at that level now) usually travels to Toronto, but last journeyed to Cannes in 2008 for Fernando Meirelles' “Blindness.” She'll hope for more critical acclaim this time around alongside Pattinson in Cronenberg's “Map to the Stars.”

Channing Tatum

This is Tatum's first dance on the Croisette. He'll be burning up the box office with “22 Jump Street” and “Jupiter Ascending,” but Bennett Miller's “Foxcatcher” is his first real foray into prestige drama since 2008's “Stop-Loss.” Delayed from the fall awards season, to say it's a must see is a massive understatement.

Marion Cotillard

Arguably the modern Queen of French Cinema (and long may she reign), it's an off year when Cotillard doesn't have a film at Cannes. This time around it's the intriguing “Two Days, One Night.”

Meryl Streep

It's a small role, but Streep appears in buddy Tommy Lee Jones' Western drama “The Homesman.” The last time a Streep film played at Cannes? “A Cry in the Dark” in May 1989. She won the best actress award that year.

Ryan Reynolds

Don't call it a comeback, but after some rough years Reynolds has something to look forward to. The 37-year-old actor appears in Atom Egoyan's new thriller “The Captive” alongside Scott Speedman and Rosario Dawson. Gotta be better than “R.I.P.D.” right?

Gong Li

OK, she may not be a superstar to you, but Li is the Streep of Chinese cinema (and if you've never seen “Raise the Red Lantern” find it and watch it now) and in the film world a true icon. She's reuniting with her longtime collaborator Zhang Yimou for “Coming Home.” It may not be in competition, but we're so there.