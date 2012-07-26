Robert Pattinson drama ‘The Rover’ gets the greenlight in Australia

On the same day that his girlfriend Kristen Stewart’s infidelity was made public, “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson also got some good news. His next starring film, “The Rover,” received the greenlight.

Screen Australia announced it will finance the previously announced film from “Animal Kingdom” writer-director David Michod. Guy Pearce (“Prometheus”) will star alongside Pattinson.

“The Rover” is a futuristic western set it the Australian outback, where a drifter named Eric teams with an injured gang member named Rey after the latter’s former gang steals Eric’s possessions.

Screen Australia also greenlit three other new films: “Felony,” written by actor Joel Edgerton (“Warrior”), the prison drama “Healing” starring Hugo Weaving (“The Matrix”), and the drama-documentary “Aim High in Creation,” about the late North korean leader Kim Jong-il.

“These four highly engaging and diverse Australian stories have huge potential,” said Screen Australia”s CEO Ruth Harley in a release. “‘The Rover’ is a powerful well-crafted script from a talented team with an impressive cast. Anna Broinowski”s ‘Aim High in Creation’ is a distinctive, ambitious film with a humorous and entertaining story. ‘Felony’ has international breakout potential, and ‘Healing’ promises to be a highly emotional and moving story on screen.”

Pattinson, meanwhile, will play Edward one last time in the upcoming final “Twilight” film “Breaking Dawn Part II,” being released in November. He’ll also soon be seen in David Cronenberg’s “Cosmopolis.”



