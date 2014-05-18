Robert Pattinson, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and more hit 2014 Cannes Film Festival

CANNES – It begins internet. Robert Pattinson made his first public appearance this morning to support one of two films he has at this year's Cannes Film Festival, “The Rover.” Pattinson can smile knowing the toughest role of his career has also earned him the best notices of his career after the film screened for press on Saturday. While “The Rover” premieres to the public today, another Pattinson film, David Cronenberg's “Map to the Stars” will screen for critics. Can he go two for two? His legion of fans are dying to know.

Pattinson wasn't the only star making waves Sunday, however. Hilary Swank and Tommy Lee Jones earned strong notices for “The Homesman” and the public premiere of Ned Benson's “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby” (“Them” version) with Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy is on deck. Viggo Mortensen also has “Jaja” debuting for critics later today.

Check out the photos in the embedded gallery below and look for more coverage all day and week long on HitFix.