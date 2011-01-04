Robert Pattinson, Matt Damon and Jennifer Lopez presenting at the 68th Golden Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the first three confirmed presenters for this year’s 68th Golden Globe Awards and they are sure to make broadcaster NBC very happy. Well, at least one of them will.

Using twitter instead of issuing a standard press release, the HFPA revealed that Matt Damon will be one of the presenters for Robert De Niro as the legend accepts the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award. Damon and De Niro worked together on the recipient’s “The Good Shepherd.”

More exciting is the news that Robert Pattinson will journey from Baton Rouge, LA where he’s shooting “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn,” to Beverly Hills as a regular presenter (what category will be graced by his presence is unknown). More importantly for 20th Century Fox, Pattinson will no doubt be plugging his new romantic drama “Water for Elephants” which is coming out later this Spring.

Also making an appearance will be new “American Idol” judge and sometime movie star Jennifer Lopez. The pop star is a former best actress in a musical or comedy nominee for her role in 1997’s “Selena.” She recently appeared in the romantic comedy “The Back-Up Plan” which CBS Films insists turned a profit (we believe you!).

We'd expect further presenter revelations to be made at the HFPA's twitter account here.

The 68th Golden Globes will take place at 5 PM PST/ 8 PM EST on NBC.