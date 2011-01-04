Robert Pattinson, Matt Damon and Jennifer Lopez presenting at the 68th Golden Globes

#Robert Pattinson #Matt Damon
01.04.11 8 years ago

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the first three confirmed presenters for this year’s 68th Golden Globe Awards and they are sure to make broadcaster NBC very happy.  Well, at least one of them will.

Using twitter instead of issuing a standard press release, the HFPA revealed that Matt Damon will be one of the presenters for Robert De Niro as the legend accepts the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award.  Damon and De Niro worked together on the recipient’s “The Good Shepherd.”

More exciting is the news that Robert Pattinson will journey from Baton Rouge, LA where he’s shooting “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn,” to Beverly Hills as a regular presenter (what category will be graced by his presence is unknown).  More importantly for 20th Century Fox, Pattinson will no doubt be plugging his new romantic drama “Water for Elephants” which is coming out later this Spring.

Also making an appearance will be new “American Idol” judge and sometime movie star Jennifer Lopez.  The pop star is a former best actress in a musical or comedy nominee for her role in 1997’s “Selena.”  She recently appeared in the romantic comedy “The Back-Up Plan” which CBS Films insists turned a profit (we believe you!).

We’d expect further presenter revelations to be made at the HFPA’s twitter account here.  You can also follow this pundit @HitFixGregory.

If you haven’t done so yet, take a few minutes and enter HitFix’s Golden Globes pool. Pick the most winners and you could win a slick new HD Flip camera.

The 68th Golden Globes will take place at 5 PM PST/ 8 PM EST on NBC.  Look for full coverage on HitFix.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robert Pattinson#Matt Damon
TAGS2011 Golden GlobesAwards CampaignJENNIFER LOPEZmatt damonRobert Pattinson

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP