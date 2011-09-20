Robert Pattinson recording a music album UPDATED

UPDATE (7:26 PM): Sorry, Twi-hards – turns out that the US Weekly story which originally reported Pattinson was recording a full-length album is false, according to MTV News. “The report is untrue,” a rep for Pattinson told the outlet. “He is not working on an album right now.” Well, shoot.

ORIGINAL STORY:

There are a handful of “Twilight” stars that have a propensity for music, but it appears at least one of its biggest stars — Robert Pattinson — has plans for a full-length album.

Us Weekly is reporting that two sources have confirmed that the British actor has been laying down original songs in his down-time before promotion for “Breaking Dawn – Part 1” gears up. Two songs from those efforts have apparently been reserved for that film’s all-original soundtrack: “Never Think” is a co-write with Sam Bradley and “Let Me Sign.”

A clip of the latter has been floating around online for a couple years, for consumption by R-Pattz fans.

“The album Rob will make will be guitar-based and drums, very organic-sounding, nothing pop,” a source told the celebrity magazine. “Like stripped-down Ray LaMontagne meets Van Morrison.”

There are no labels assigned to the effort, nor is there a prospective drop date. Atlantic/Chop Shop/Summit are behind “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” soundtrack, which is due Nov. 8. None of that tracklist has been released yet; when reached for comment, an Atlantic spokesperson said, “We haven’t announced any soundtrack artists quite yet.”