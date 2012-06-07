Robert Pattinson-starrer ‘Cosmopolis’ to hit theaters in the twilight of summer

Robert Pattinson fans are getting a double-dose of the “Twilight” heartthrob this summer.

Distributor Entertainment One has set an August 17 theatrical release for “Cosmopolis,” in which Pattinson stars as a young Manhattan billionaire whose entire life unravels over the course of a single day. The dark drama, which will follow the June 8 theatrical premiere of Pattinson’s other summer movie “Bel Ami” (though that film has been available via VOD since May), was directed by David Cronenberg and also stars Paul Giamatti, Samantha Morton and Juliette Binoche, among others.

“Cosmopolis” premiered to mixed notices at this year’s Cannes Film Festival (read Guy Lodge’s review here). It is the second of two Cronenberg efforts to see release this year, the other being the Sigmund Freud/Carl Jung biopic “A Dangerous Method” starring Viggo Mortenson, Michael Fassbender and Keira Knightley. That film debuted on DVD/Blu-ray back in March.

Pattinson, on course, can also be seen in “Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 2,” which is slated for release on November 16.

You can check out the latest trailer for “Cosmopolis” below.

Are you excited for “Cosmopolis?” Will you be seeing it for Pattinson, Cronenberg, or both? Sound off in the comments!

