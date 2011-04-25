Easter Surprise: Robert Pattinson’s ‘Water for Elephants’ debuts to just $16.8 million

Studio weekend estimates always tend to be a bit off, but the three top films in the country this weekend ended up $500,000 or more lower than first reported.
“Rio” suffered the least staying on top with $26.3 million compared to the $26.8 million announced Sunday. The 20th Century Fox blockbuster has now grossed a superb $80.8 million in just 10 days domestically and a staggering $283.4 million worldwide.
“Madea’s Big Happy Family” ended up with $25.06 million which was a little under $800,000 off the $25.8 million figure Lionsgate revealed yesterday. While certainly much less than the $41 million “Madea Goes To Jail” found two years ago, the film did have the highest per screen by far in the top 10 ($10,957) and the studio and Tyler Perry will hedge their bets that the films A- Cinemascore grade will result in a small decline next weekend.
Another film with an A- score was “Water for Elephants” which placed third with $16.8 million. That’s $700,000 off the original estimate signaling that both Fox and Lionsgate clearly misread this year’s Easter Sunday moviegoing audience and that family gatherings ate into the business more than expected. For star Robert Pattinson, this is his biggest non-“Twilight” opening so far. Last year’s “Remember Me” was a huge disappointment debuting to only $8 million and grossing $19 million domestic. Fox insists “Elephants” cost only $35 million after tax rebates, but most insiders believe the budget is much closer to $70 million plus. The studio will have to hope older audiences embrace the picture over the next few weeks. “Source Code” and “The Lincoln Lawyer” both had similar openings only to hit “$44.6 million (clearly on its way past $50 million) and $53 million so far respetively. In fact, the news that “Lawyer” debuted to only $13 million and could easily hit $58 million (a very rare 4x multiple) has been grossly unreported.
This Friday’s openers include “Fast Five,” which has already grossed $24 million overseas, “Hoodwinked Too” and Disney’s “Prom.”
It’s an Rpatz movies, so it’s “just 16 million” wheras if it’s a “nerd” movie like Source its “exceeds expectations with 16 million.”
Source Code was a bad movie, made on a budget and will be profitable. Water for Elephants is probably also a bad movie, but also made on a budget and should be profitable. But always interesting to see how box office gets spun on different sites depending on peoples personal preference.
Well said, i agree totally.
“This Friday’s openers include “Fast Five,” which has already grossed $24 million overseas, “Hoodwinked Too” and Disney’s “Prom.” ”
And everybody keeps wondering why the box office is down week after week.
Why can’t studios take notice of the success of originality in big budget movies like Rango and Inception?
Unfortunately, I’m sure at least Fast Five (and possibly Prom) will make a lot of money, regardless of the quality.
Source Code is the best reviewed movie of the year. why do you say it’s bad? It’s also not based on a bestselling book like Water for Elephants. The budget is also lower. For a romantic drama based don a number one best selling book starring the teenthrob of the moment and America’s sweetheart, Water for Elephants isn’t doing well. Look for a big drop off next week. No way it cost just 38 with all those elephants. 20th Century Fox spent at least that on all those prime time commercials. The movie is doing poorly. Accept reality.
It always amuses me when people suddenly become box office experts, and proceed to pull marketing figures out their backsides.
Bod33 – understand your love for RPatz, but “Elephants” did not cost $32 million.
GREGORY ELLWOOD, thanks for your snide reply just shows me that your a bit of an ass.
1. I think Pattinson is terrible in Twilight, but impressed me in this, so me loving him is a bit of a stretch.
2. Where did i say the film cost $32m answer me that if you can.