Robert Plant sets Sept. 14 release date for ‘Band of Joy’

06.11.10 8 years ago

Robert Plant will release “Band of Joy” on Sept. 14. The set is Plant”s interpretation of a number of tunes ranging from Los Lobos” Angel Dance to English/Appalachian folk ballad “Cindy I”ll Marry You Some Day.”

He”s backed by guitarist Buddy Miller, with whom Plant produced the set, multi-instrumentalist Darrell Scott, singer/songwriter Patty Griffin and bassist Byron House.

As we previously reported, Plant will take this outfit on the road starting July 13. This marks his first album since the Grammy-winning “Raising Sand,” his collaboration with Alison Krauss. A follow-up to that album was shelved.

1.      Angel Dance
2.      House of Cards
3.      Central Two-O-Nine
4.      Silver Rider
5.      You Can’t Buy My Love
6.      I’m Falling In Love Again
7.      The Only Sound That Matters
8.      Monkey
9.      Cindy I’ll Marry You Someday
10.   Harm’s Swift Way
11.   Satan, Your Kingdom Must Come Down
12.   Even This Shall Pass Away
 

What do you think? Are you excited about another Plant release?

