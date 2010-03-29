Robert Plant takes his Band of Joy on the road in July

Robert Plant starts a U.S. tour on July 13. Sure, it”s no Led Zeppelin, but he”s joined by an amazing group, dubbed the Band of Joy, that includes vocalist Patty Griffin, multi-instrumentalist Darrell Scott, and guitarist Buddy Miller. Plant historians will appreciate the band”s moniker as a nod to the group Plant and Zeppelin drummer John Bonham belonged to pre-Led Zep.
He”s recording the new album with the above-named musicians, but, so far, no release date has been set.
The new album, whenever it comes out, will be Plant”s first since his multi-Grammy winning collaboration with Alison Krauss, “Raising Sand.” The two attempted to record a follow-up last year, but it has since been shelved.
Below are the tour dates. More are to be added.
July
13 Memphis, TN The Orpheum Theater
15 Little Rock, AR Robinson Center Music Hall
16 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater
18 Albuquerque, NM Sandia Casino Amphitheater
20 Phoenix, AZ Dodge Theater
21 Tucson, AZ Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater
23 Dallas, TX Meyerson Symphony Hall
24 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
26 Austin, TX Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
28 Mobile, AL The Saenger Theatre
30 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
31 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheater
