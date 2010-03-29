Robert Plant takes his Band of Joy on the road in July

Robert Plant starts a U.S. tour on July 13. Sure, it”s no Led Zeppelin, but he”s joined by an amazing group, dubbed the Band of Joy, that includes vocalist Patty Griffin, multi-instrumentalist Darrell Scott, and guitarist Buddy Miller. Plant historians will appreciate the band”s moniker as a nod to the group Plant and Zeppelin drummer John Bonham belonged to pre-Led Zep.

He”s recording the new album with the above-named musicians, but, so far, no release date has been set.

The new album, whenever it comes out, will be Plant”s first since his multi-Grammy winning collaboration with Alison Krauss, “Raising Sand.” The two attempted to record a follow-up last year, but it has since been shelved.

Below are the tour dates. More are to be added.