Robert Plant takes his Band of Joy on the road in July

03.29.10 8 years ago

Robert Plant starts a U.S. tour on July 13. Sure, it”s no Led Zeppelin, but he”s joined by an amazing group, dubbed the Band of Joy, that includes vocalist Patty Griffin, multi-instrumentalist Darrell Scott, and guitarist Buddy Miller. Plant historians will appreciate the band”s moniker as a nod to the group Plant and Zeppelin drummer John Bonham belonged to pre-Led Zep.

He”s recording the new album with the above-named musicians, but, so far, no release date has been set.

The new album, whenever it comes out, will be Plant”s first since his multi-Grammy winning collaboration with Alison Krauss, “Raising Sand.” The two attempted to record a follow-up last year, but it has since been shelved.

Below are the tour dates. More are to be added.

July
13        Memphis, TN                        The Orpheum Theater                                
15        Little Rock, AR                      Robinson Center Music Hall                                  
16        Tulsa, OK                   Brady Theater                                             
18        Albuquerque, NM     Sandia Casino Amphitheater                     
20        Phoenix, AZ               Dodge Theater                                                        
21        Tucson, AZ               Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater               
23        Dallas, TX                  Meyerson Symphony Hall              
24        Houston, TX              Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion               
26        Austin, TX                 Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater          
28        Mobile, AL                 The Saenger Theatre                                  
30        Clearwater, FL                      Ruth Eckerd Hall                            
31        Miami, FL                  Bayfront Park Amphitheater                      

