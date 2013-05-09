Robert Redford teaming up with Nick Nolte for ‘A Walk in the Woods’

05.09.13
Robert Redford continues to be a busy man in Hollywood. This Spring saw him direct and star in “The Company you Keep,” he also stars in “All is Lost” which is premiering at Cannes, will appear in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” and now will direct and star in “A Walk in the Woods.”
According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the Sundance Kid is taking on the adaptation of Bill Bryson’s book “A Walk in the Woods: Rediscovering America on the Appalachian Trail.” It seems as though Richard Linklater, whose film “Before Midnight” hits theaters on Memorial Day weekend, was in discussions to direct this new film, but dropped out and Redford has decided to take over.
Nick Nolte is also set to star in “A Walk in the Woods.” Redford and Nolte just in fact worked together on “The Company you Keep.” Bryson’s book was first released in 1998, and the film project has been in the works for a number of years.

See our ‘Company you Keep’ interview with Redford below

