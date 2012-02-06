Robert Rodriguez eyeing April production start for ‘Machete’ sequel

It appears that former Mexican Federale/general bad-ass “Machete” Cortez (Danny Trejo) will be plowing his way through scores of ruthless, politically-connected criminals once again in “Machete Kills”, a forthcoming sequel to the 2010 cult hit which writer/director Robert Rodriguez is eyeing for an April production start. Trejo, obviously the deciding factor in whether or not the film gets made, is currently in talks to return as the title character.

According to Deadline, Rodriguez also expects several members of the original cast – which included Jessica Alba, Michelle Rodriguez and Lindsay Lohan (hmmm…) – to reprise their roles in the intended follow-up.

“The fan response to the Machete character has been fanatical since his first appearance,” said Rodriguez. “Machete is truly a super hero and ‘Machete Kills’ will be bigger and more ambitious than the first time.”

The character was first introduced in a crowd-pleasing fake trailer that opened Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino’s joint 2007 genre throwback “Grindhouse”.

The second installment in the “Machete” series, which was conceived as a trilogy, will see the eponymous hero taking on a Mexican billionaire who intends on starting a global war using a sophisticated space weapon. The title will be shopped at the European Film Market being held this month in Berlin.

While it wasn’t a blockbuster success by any measure, the first “Machete” grossed over $44 million worldwide on a $10.5 million budget and garnered a sizable cult following. With promises of “bigger and more ambitious” exploits this time around, Rodriguez is clearly hoping to expand on the audience that turned out for the first film.

Are you excited for a “Machete” sequel, or did you come away from the first movie unimpressed? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments!