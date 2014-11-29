Robert Rodriguez’s ‘Matador’ cancelled by El Rey Network after one season

11.29.14 4 years ago

“Matador” is no more.

Robert Rodriguez's cable channel El Rey Network has made its first major cancellation, after declining to pick up the spy series “Matador” for a second season.  

After premiering in in July, the 13-episode first season aired its final episode in October, according to Deadline.

“Matador” starred Gabriel Luna as a DEA agent who goes undercover as a pro soccer player.

The series was created by the former writing team of Bob Orci and Alex Kurtzman (the “Transformers” films, “Amazing Spider-Man 2,” “Star Trek Into Darkness”). Rodriguez directed the premiere episode.

“Matador” also starred Nicky Whelan, Neil Hopkins, Alfred Molina and Tanc Sade.

“Ultimately it was a business decision but to be clear, we were very proud of the series on every level-creatively it hit the mark and we are gratified that it celebrated diversity in front of the cameras and behind the scenes,” reads a press release from El Rey. “We want to thank everyone involved, from the extraordinarily talented cast and crew to the amazing production team. We appreciate all that they have done and look forward to the opportunity to work with them in the future.”

El Rey's TV reboot of Rodriguez's “From Dusk TiIl Dawn” received early renewal orders back in March.

