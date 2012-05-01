Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman to reboot Universal’s ‘The Mummy’ and ‘Van Helsing’

In today’s remake/reboot news, Universal is again resuscitating two of its biggest horror franchises, this time with the prolific writing-producing team of Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman at the helm.

The duo recently signed a producing deal with the studio, and their first move will be to breathe new life into the dormant “The Mummy” and “Van Helsing” franchises.

Tom Cruise is still attached to produce and star in a new take on “Van Helsing.” it was previously set up at the studio with Guillermo del Toro, who was planning to make the film alongside a new version of “Frankenstein.”

There’s no word yet if Kurtzman and Orci will write the films or just produce. 

Universal’s latest iteration of “The Mummy” spawned three hit films starring Brendan Fraser (plus “The Scorpion King” and its direct-to-video sequels), with the most recent only being 4 years old (2008’s “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor”). Meanwhile “Van Helsing” (2004), starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Beckinsale, sputtered at the box office and failed to launch a franchise.
 
Orci and Kurtzman, who co-wrote J.J. Abram’s “Mission: impossible 3” and “Star Trek” reboot, and the first two “Transformers” films, were recently hired to re-write the sequel to the upcoming “The Amazing Spider-Man.” Now, if only WB would let them take a crack at a DC superhero, they’d officially be a part of every franchise ever.

What do you think of the idea of a new “Mummy” and “Van Helsing”?

