Roberto Orci will direct the next ‘Star Trek’ sequel

Roberto Orci will get his directorial debut as he takes up the helm for “Star Trek 3.”
Variety reports that Orci is set to replace J.J. Abrams in the captain's seat of the Enterprise franchise, as the latter puts his energies into directing the new “Star Wars.” Abrams will only be producing on this next “Star Trek.”
Orci had been pushing for the position as he's been writing the “Star Trek” sequel with J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. The news comes on the heels of Orci's split with his producing and writing partner Alex Kurtzman; as HitFix's Drew McWeeny previously reported, there had seemed to be a question between the pair on which direction to take this third film.
Kurtzman and Orci teamed up for very successful and profitable projects like the “Amazing Spider-Man” and “Transformers” franchises; their TV production company will continue on. Kurtzman is slated to direct Spider-Man spinoff “Venom.”
Orci is expected to direct “Star Trek” and “Star Trek Into Darkness” stars Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto when Paramount/Skydance hand over the keys, though no word yet on other castings for the film.
So…. No reason to bother watching the next movie. Gotcha, thanks for the heads-up.
Only took one comment for someone to insult him. Quicker than I expected.
Point me to the great art produced by 9/11 truthers, please…
He’s a hack writer. Yes, his screenplays generate effects-driven summer blockbusters that make a lot of money, but he’s still a hack writer. Read the reviews for his films: no one is praising the writing, plotting, or character development. Failing upwards in Hollywood is an artform though, so for that he could be called an “artist.”
Wait… since when is he “Roberto?”
Has he always been Roberto?
If so, why did I always think he was simply Robert?
Write a comment…And I am now done with this Alternate Universe/Fan wish fulfillment nonsense.
I have watched pretty much anything with Star Trek in it faithfully for more years then I’ll admit. And that includes some wonderful fan made stuff.
But after the last two “Trek” in which the first one just about pulled off a really good hat trick and the second…Well…yeah. I’m not going for thirds.
Let Orci “The Petulant”play in his new sandbox he’s been given. We’ll see how many other kids want to play with him when they see what’s in it.
I doubt the next Trek movie will be a Nemesis level abortion. I have faith that his screenwriter voice and directorial vision will meet to make a fairly entertaining Star Trek movie and that’s all I ask. None of the new cast Trek entries will exceed the chemistry and history the or original cast movies had. Nor Nicholas Myers cleaning up the messes made when he had nothing to do with the writing or directing of those features. And I love all of them. Including V.
So… am I the only one who thought for a second that Xander from Buffy was directing the new Star Trek sequel?
Nobody else?
Fine, I’ll see myself out.
no your not the only one LOL.
Ah, thank you! I was wondering why he looked very familiar but not exactly. That was why.. :)
Well, it couldn’t be as bad as what JJ the hack would’ve sprung on us. Right?
And I thought Star Trek fell from grace with Into Darkness.
Little did I realize things could be worst.
Oh well, it was a good franchise while it lasted.
Must be rough dyeing a slow torturous death and Orci is just the man to do it.
Good choice Paramount!
Hey, look on the bright side: No more lens flare!
Well, here’s proof that Trek has been fairly marginalized by Viacom/Paramount. They’ve hired someone that hasn’t directed ANYTHING!
The general apathy of the general public, combined with the true hatred by many fans, toward STID is already ensuring that this ‘alternate universe’ travesty will die soon.
Hopefully, 10 years from now we will all look back at the JJ-verse as a dumbed-down misstep in the history of Trek, long overshadowed by the return of ‘real’ Trek to television.