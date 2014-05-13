Roberto Orci will direct the next ‘Star Trek’ sequel

Roberto Orci will get his directorial debut as he takes up the helm for “Star Trek 3.”

Variety reports that Orci is set to replace J.J. Abrams in the captain's seat of the Enterprise franchise, as the latter puts his energies into directing the new “Star Wars.” Abrams will only be producing on this next “Star Trek.”

Orci had been pushing for the position as he's been writing the “Star Trek” sequel with J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. The news comes on the heels of Orci's split with his producing and writing partner Alex Kurtzman; as HitFix's Drew McWeeny previously reported, there had seemed to be a question between the pair on which direction to take this third film.

Kurtzman and Orci teamed up for very successful and profitable projects like the “Amazing Spider-Man” and “Transformers” franchises; their TV production company will continue on. Kurtzman is slated to direct Spider-Man spinoff “Venom.”

Orci is expected to direct “Star Trek” and “Star Trek Into Darkness” stars Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto when Paramount/Skydance hand over the keys, though no word yet on other castings for the film.