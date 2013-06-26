Robin Thicke’s ‘Blurred Lines’ makes it 3 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100

Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines,” his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, stays in the top spot for the third consecutive week. The track, featuring Pharrell and T.I., continues to gain airplay and sales. This week, the tune sold 424,000 copies, giving it the highest weekly tally for a song in 2013.

“Blurred Lines”” competitor for song of the summer, Daft Punk”s “Get Lucky,” stays at No. 2, while the tune, which also features Pharrell, celebrates its sixth week at No. 1 on Billboard”s Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Imagine Dragons” “Radioactive” climbs 4-3, entering the top 3 for its first time in its 43rd week on the chart. Florida Georgia Line”s “Cruise,” featuring Nelly moves 6-4 in its 38th week on the Billboard Hot 100 (Both songs started at other formats and then crossed over).

Miley Cyrus”s “We Can”t Stop” zooms into the Top 10, soaring 27-5, making her seventh Top 10 hit and her first since “Party In The U.S.A.” rose to No. 2 in 2009.

In the bottom half of the top 10, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis” “Can”t Hold Us” drops 3-6 and Justin Timberlake”s “Mirrors” falls 5-7.

Bruno Mars joins Cyrus as the other new entry to the top 10 as “Treasure,” his 11th Top 10, jumps 11-8. Selena Gomez”s “Come & Get It” slips 8-9, while Pink”s “Just Give Me A Reason,” featuring Nate Ruess, goes 7-10.