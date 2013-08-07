Robin Thicke earns his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with ‘Blurred Lines’

Robin Thicke earns his first No. 1 album on The Billboard 200 as “Blurred Lines” takes the top with 177,000 copies in its first week. “Blurred Lines” is the R&B singer”s sixth album; his last, 2011 set “Love After War” made it to No. 22 on the chart. His previous high was 2008″s “Something Else,” which bowed at No. 3 with 137,000.

Five Finger Death Punch claims the No. 2 spot with “The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of hell: Volume 1,” selling 112,000. The rockers” last set “American Capitalist” (2011) debuted with 90,000, making it to No. 3.

Jay Z”s “Magna Carta Holy Grail” falls No. 2 to No. 3 with 62,000, a 20% sales decrease over the previous week.

Indie rapper Tech N9ne”s “Something Else” debuts at No. 4 with 58,000. It ties his charting best, because his 2011 album “All 6″s & 7″s” made it to No. 4 as well, but with 56,000.

Backstreet Boys’ “In a World Like This” bows at No. 5 (48,000); the boy-now-man band”s independent release is their biggest since 2005″s “Never Gone,” which peaked at No. 3. Backstreet Boys” last album was “This Is Us” from 2009, and it topped out at No. 9.

TV movie soundtrack “Teen Beach Movie” falls No. 3 to No. 6 (47,000, -17%).

“The X Factor” finalists Emblem3 enter the chart at No. 7 with “Nothing to Lose,” which moved 46,000. It”s the trio”s first album; they placed fourth on the TV show.

Selena Gomez” “Stars Dance” slips from the summit No. 1 to No. 8 (31,000, -68%), “Kidz Bop 24” falls No. 4 to No. 9 (28,000, -27%) and Florida Georgia Line”s “Here”s to the Good Times” moves No. 6 to No. 10 (28,000, -4%).

Albums sales were up 9% compared to last week and down 3% compared to the same week last year. Sales are down 6% for the year so far.