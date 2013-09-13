Robin Thicke sets tour dates for 2014

09.13.13 5 years ago

Robin Thicke will take “Blurred Lines” on the road early next year.

The theater tour starts Feb. 21 at Atlanta”s Fox Theater, before wrapping five weeks and 15 dates later in March 29 at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. The tour is concentrated primarily on the east coast, although it does hit a few midwest cities before ending on the west coast. Missing? Cities like Los Angeles and any city in the south.

Opening the shows will be Jessie J and DJ Cassidy.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. If you feel like combining your love for Thicke with your love for good causes, Thicke has partnered with Tickets for Charity to sell specific seats with proceeds going to St Jude Children”s Research Hospital and Natural Resources Defense Council. Those can be found at http://www.ticketsforcharity.com.

In related “Blurred Lines” news, co-writer (and performer) Pharrell told the Associated Press that he sees no similarity between the mega hit, which spent 12 weeks atop Billboard”s Hot 100, and Marvin Gaye”s “Got To Give It Up.” Thicke has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to preemptively rule that “Blurred Lines” does not infringe on the Gaye classic. “If you read music, all you have to do is read the sheet music. It”s completely different,” Pharrell said.

Robin Thicke Tour dates

February 21                        Atlanta, GA                         Fox Theatre
February 25                        Camden, NJ                        Susquehanna Bank Center                
February 27                        Washington, DC                Patriot Center
March 1                                Mashantucket, CT           MGM Grand Theatre
March 2                                Atlantic City, NJ                 Borgata
March 4                                Boston, MA                        Agannis Arena
March 7                                New York, NY                    Theatre at MSG
March 12                             Detroit, MI                          Fox Theatre
March 15                             St. Louis, MO                     Fox Theatre
March 20                             Austin, TX                            ACL Live at The Moody Theater
March 21                             Thackerville, OK                Winstar Casino      
March 23                             Denver, CO                         Fillmore Auditorium
March 26                             Seattle, WA                        WAMU Theater
March 27                             Vancouver, BC                  Rogers Arena
March 29                             San Francisco, CA             Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

