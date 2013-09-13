Robin Thicke sets tour dates for 2014

Robin Thicke will take “Blurred Lines” on the road early next year.

The theater tour starts Feb. 21 at Atlanta”s Fox Theater, before wrapping five weeks and 15 dates later in March 29 at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. The tour is concentrated primarily on the east coast, although it does hit a few midwest cities before ending on the west coast. Missing? Cities like Los Angeles and any city in the south.

Opening the shows will be Jessie J and DJ Cassidy.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. If you feel like combining your love for Thicke with your love for good causes, Thicke has partnered with Tickets for Charity to sell specific seats with proceeds going to St Jude Children”s Research Hospital and Natural Resources Defense Council. Those can be found at http://www.ticketsforcharity.com.

In related “Blurred Lines” news, co-writer (and performer) Pharrell told the Associated Press that he sees no similarity between the mega hit, which spent 12 weeks atop Billboard”s Hot 100, and Marvin Gaye”s “Got To Give It Up.” Thicke has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to preemptively rule that “Blurred Lines” does not infringe on the Gaye classic. “If you read music, all you have to do is read the sheet music. It”s completely different,” Pharrell said.

Robin Thicke Tour dates

February 21 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

February 25 Camden, NJ Susquehanna Bank Center

February 27 Washington, DC Patriot Center

March 1 Mashantucket, CT MGM Grand Theatre

March 2 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata

March 4 Boston, MA Agannis Arena

March 7 New York, NY Theatre at MSG

March 12 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

March 15 St. Louis, MO Fox Theatre

March 20 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater

March 21 Thackerville, OK Winstar Casino

March 23 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

March 26 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

March 27 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

March 29 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium