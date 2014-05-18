Robin Thicke tries to ‘Get Her Back’: A new song and a plea at Billboard Music Awards

05.19.14 4 years ago

Robin Thicke continues to pine for Paula Patton in public, as he took to the broadcast of the Billboard Music Awards in a musical attempt to “Get Her Back.”

The “Blurred Lines” crooner busted out the new ballad with some revealing lyrics like, “I don't know what I was thinking letting you go / I miss you / I just want you to come back home / I don't know what to do in the morning without you.”

“I'd like to thank my wife for her love and support, and for putting up with me all these years,” he said in his speech picking up the award for Top R&B Song (yep, for “Blurred Lines”).

And, yes, he even tried the Tinkerbell approach, requesting the audience to clap along: “Y'all have to help me get her back.”

While Thicke didn't beckon Patton by name, his plea has come after a few public appearances of him addressing their separation, which started in February. Thicke and Patton have been married since 2005.

And, no surprise, the song is now available via iTunes.

