Robin Williams: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Patch Adams and others pay tribute to the legend

08.12.14 4 years ago

Hollywood continues to mourn the sudden loss of Robin Williams, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 63. Friends and fans have posted their thoughts online, including some fellow stand-up comics, his “Good Will Hunting” co-star Ben Affleck, “Happy Feet” co-star Hugh Jackman, and the real Patch Adams. 

Updated  – Matt Damon's statement:

“Robin brought so much joy into my life and I will carry that joy with me forever. He was such a beautiful man. I was lucky to know him and I will never, ever forget him.

I truly hope people in the media can find it within themselves to give his family some privacy during this horrible time.”

Ben Affleck's statement:

“Heartbroken. Thanks chief – for your friendship and for what you gave the world. Robin had a ton of love in him. He personally did so much for so many people. He made Matt and my dreams come true. 

What do you owe a guy who does that? Everything. 

May you find peace my friend. #RobinWilliams”
 

Chris Rock:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Patch Adams:

Carl Reiner:
 

Louie Anderson:

Roseanne Barr:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Dennis Leary:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sen. Feinstein:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Harvey Weinstein's Statement:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Hugh Jackman:

JB Smoove:

Rob Schneider:

Bill Clinton:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Here's a tribute from Williams' “Fisher King” co-star Jeff Bridges.

