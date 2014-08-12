Robin Williams: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Patch Adams and others pay tribute to the legend

Hollywood continues to mourn the sudden loss of Robin Williams, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 63. Friends and fans have posted their thoughts online, including some fellow stand-up comics, his “Good Will Hunting” co-star Ben Affleck, “Happy Feet” co-star Hugh Jackman, and the real Patch Adams.

Updated – Matt Damon's statement:

“Robin brought so much joy into my life and I will carry that joy with me forever. He was such a beautiful man. I was lucky to know him and I will never, ever forget him.

I truly hope people in the media can find it within themselves to give his family some privacy during this horrible time.”

Ben Affleck's statement:

“Heartbroken. Thanks chief – for your friendship and for what you gave the world. Robin had a ton of love in him. He personally did so much for so many people. He made Matt and my dreams come true.

What do you owe a guy who does that? Everything.

May you find peace my friend. #RobinWilliams”



Chris Rock:

He was always the funniest guy in the room. http://t.co/Qnb7rFMerP – Chris Rock (@chrisrock) August 12, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Patch Adams:

Thank you for all you've given this world #RobinWilliams, thank you my friend. I extend my blessings to your family. pic.twitter.com/IyoXYkOiaF – Patch Adams (@realpatchadams) August 12, 2014

Carl Reiner:



A genius is one who has created not only a brilliant work but volumes of work, i.e. Shakespeare, thus I consider Robin Williams a GENENIOUS – carl reiner (@carlreiner) August 12, 2014

Louie Anderson:

RIP Robin, we will miss you & always love you. Thank you for the laughs & light & love! pic.twitter.com/SR3qGIcbwh – Louie Anderson (@LouieAnderson) August 12, 2014

Roseanne Barr:

#RobinWilliams lived thru 'development hell'-a daily pounding of lies, banality btrayal, theft, misrepresentation & nullification of talent. – Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 12, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Dennis Leary:

Robin Williams. Ironically, there are no words. – Denis Leary (@denisleary) August 12, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sen. Feinstein:

We have lost one of our best with the passing of #RobinWilliams. Let”s remember the laughter he brought us all. – Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) August 12, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Harvey Weinstein's Statement:

Harvey Weinstein on the passing of Robin Williams pic.twitter.com/9aczLORxRI – The Weinstein Co. (@WeinsteinFilms) August 12, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Hugh Jackman:

Robin Williams … true gentleman acting great comedic legend genius. – Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 12, 2014

JB Smoove:

Met #RobinWilliams on the set of “Louie” he was amazing on and off set. Comedic Icon. He will be missed. RIP. – jb smoove (@ohsnapjbsmoove) August 12, 2014

Rob Schneider:

#RobinWilliams was simply the World's most beloved comedian since Chaplin. – Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 12, 2014

Bill Clinton:

Grateful for the life of Robin Williams, a true talent and a wonderful friend. He will be missed by so many. – Bill Clinton (@billclinton) August 12, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Here's a tribute from Williams' “Fisher King” co-star Jeff Bridges.

Read more reactions here.