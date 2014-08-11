Robin Williams: Hollywood reacts to comedian’s death and celebrates his life

#Robin Williams
08.11.14 4 years ago

Robin Williams was found dead in California today (Aug. 11) at the age 63. Friends, entertainers, the rest of Hollywood and beyond have take to Twitter to celebrate the comedian's life, to grieve, and to react to his unexpected death.

Steven Spielberg's public statement:

“Robin was a lightning storm of comic genius and our laughter was the thunder that sustained him. He was a pal and I can”t believe he”s gone.”

Garry Marshall's public statement:

“Robin was hands-down a comedy genius and one of the most talented performers I have ever worked with in television or film. To lose him so young at the age of 63 is just a tragedy. I will forever be in awe of his timing, his talent and his pure and golden creativity… He was my friend and it is rare that you ever have a friend that is also a genius.”

Bob Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company:

“We”re deeply saddened by the loss of Robin Williams, a wonderfully gifted man who touched our hearts and never failed to make us laugh.  An incredible actor and a comedic genius, Robin will always be remembered for bringing some of the world”s favorite characters to life, from his zany alien on ABC's Mork & Mindy to the irascible genie in Disney's Aladdin.  He was a true Disney Legend, a beloved member of our family, and he will be sorely missed.  We join Robin”s friends and fans everywhere in mourning, and offer our thoughts and condolences to his family during this difficult time.”
 

Sally Field:

“I feel stunned and so sad about Robin. I'm sad for the world of comedy. And so very sad for his family. And I'm sad for Robin. He always lit up when he was able to make people laugh, and he made them laugh his whole life long – tirelessly. He was one of a kind. There will not be another. Please God, let him now rest in peace.”
 

Forest Whitaker:

“The world has lost a special soul. Robin touched our hearts, he gave us laughter, he gave us joy, he made us think about the impossible. I'm blessed to have been able to walk inside his universe. He forever changed this world with his presence. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and to all those who hold him dear.”

Chevy Chase:

“Robin and I were great friends, suffering from the same little-known disease: depression. I never could have expected this ending to his life, and to ours with him. God bless him and God bless us all for his life! I cannot believe this. I am overwhelmed with grief. What a wonderful man/boy and what a tremendous talent in the most important art of any time – comedy! I loved him.”
 

Danny Devito:

“So sad to think about this. Hard to speak. Hard to say. Hard to take. All I can think about is what a joy he was to be with. I'm devastated. I'm sending my love to his family and everyone who loved him. My heart is broken by this news.”
 

Steve Martin

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Faye Dunaway

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Albert Brooks

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Eliza Dushku

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Craig Ferguson

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Donal Logue

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sesame Street

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Roseanne Barr

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sarah Michelle Gellar

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sean Hayes

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ben Stiller

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Brendan Walsh

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Orlando Jones

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ellen Degeneres

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Joel McHale

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Donna Brazille

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Emmy Rossum

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Kelly Clarkson

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Neil Patrick Harris

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

James Franco

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Maria Shriver

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Martha Plimpton

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Chaz Ebert

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Eddie Izzard

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Katy Perry

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Blake Griffin

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Steve Carell

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sarah Jessica Parker

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Anna Kendrick

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Kumail Nanjiani

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jared Leto

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Lena Dunham

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Dave Foley

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Margaret Cho

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jimmy Kimmel

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Rob Riggle

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Miley Cyrus

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Cher

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Chris Meloni

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Lindsay Lohan

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Quincy Jones

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Kathy Griffin

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Josh Groban

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Macklemore

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

20th Century Fox

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Kristin Cheoweth

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Rihanna

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Recording Academy's written statement:

“Five-time GRAMMY winner Robin Williams was a prolific actor and stand-up comedian who literally did it all: television, film, theater, and live performances. After gaining fame in his breakout role of Mork in the television show “Mork & Mindy,” Williams became a household name. His improvisational skills and comedic timing were unmatched, and he quickly established himself as a larger-than-life presence on screen and on stage. His roles in classic movies such as Mrs. Doubtfire, The Birdcage, and Jumanji showcased his comedic chops, while his versatility was reflected in dramatic films such as Dead Poets Society, The Fisher King, and Good Will Hunting, which earned him an Academy Award® for Best Supporting Actor. Although Williams is most recognized for his film and television work, he has received GRAMMYs for Best Comedy Recording three times, Best Recording for Children, and Best Spoken Comedy Album. Additionally, his heart matched his expansive talent, as he often gave generously – both financially and personally – to a number of worthwhile causes throughout his life. Our entertainment community has lost an immense talent, a true inspiration, and a creative genius, and his remarkable legacy will forever be immortalized in his vast and impressive body of work. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family, friends, and his countless fans around the world who will continue to honor his memory through laughter.”

The New York Mets

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Harry Styles:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Arsenio Hall

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Kevin Hart

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Mark Romanek

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Emmys – National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ron Howard

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robin Williams
TAGSalbert brooksFAYE DUNAWAYRobin WilliamsSTEVE MARTIN

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP