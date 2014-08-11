Robin Williams: Hollywood reacts to comedian’s death and celebrates his life

Robin Williams was found dead in California today (Aug. 11) at the age 63. Friends, entertainers, the rest of Hollywood and beyond have take to Twitter to celebrate the comedian's life, to grieve, and to react to his unexpected death.

Steven Spielberg's public statement:

“Robin was a lightning storm of comic genius and our laughter was the thunder that sustained him. He was a pal and I can”t believe he”s gone.”

Garry Marshall's public statement:

“Robin was hands-down a comedy genius and one of the most talented performers I have ever worked with in television or film. To lose him so young at the age of 63 is just a tragedy. I will forever be in awe of his timing, his talent and his pure and golden creativity… He was my friend and it is rare that you ever have a friend that is also a genius.”

Bob Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company:

“We”re deeply saddened by the loss of Robin Williams, a wonderfully gifted man who touched our hearts and never failed to make us laugh. An incredible actor and a comedic genius, Robin will always be remembered for bringing some of the world”s favorite characters to life, from his zany alien on ABC's Mork & Mindy to the irascible genie in Disney's Aladdin. He was a true Disney Legend, a beloved member of our family, and he will be sorely missed. We join Robin”s friends and fans everywhere in mourning, and offer our thoughts and condolences to his family during this difficult time.”



Sally Field:

“I feel stunned and so sad about Robin. I'm sad for the world of comedy. And so very sad for his family. And I'm sad for Robin. He always lit up when he was able to make people laugh, and he made them laugh his whole life long – tirelessly. He was one of a kind. There will not be another. Please God, let him now rest in peace.”



Forest Whitaker:

“The world has lost a special soul. Robin touched our hearts, he gave us laughter, he gave us joy, he made us think about the impossible. I'm blessed to have been able to walk inside his universe. He forever changed this world with his presence. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and to all those who hold him dear.”

Chevy Chase:

“Robin and I were great friends, suffering from the same little-known disease: depression. I never could have expected this ending to his life, and to ours with him. God bless him and God bless us all for his life! I cannot believe this. I am overwhelmed with grief. What a wonderful man/boy and what a tremendous talent in the most important art of any time – comedy! I loved him.”



Danny Devito:

“So sad to think about this. Hard to speak. Hard to say. Hard to take. All I can think about is what a joy he was to be with. I'm devastated. I'm sending my love to his family and everyone who loved him. My heart is broken by this news.”



Steve Martin

I could not be more stunned by the loss of Robin Williams, mensch, great talent, acting partner, genuine soul. – Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) August 11, 2014

Faye Dunaway

@SteveMartinToGo a brilliant man and comedian. The acting community has suffered another tragic loss ! #OscarWinner #legend – Faye Dunaway (@RealFayeDunaway) August 11, 2014

Albert Brooks

Shocked by the news of Robin Williams passing. Rest in peace my friend – Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) August 11, 2014

Eliza Dushku

Craig Ferguson

I am so sorry about Robin. He was sweet and generous and kind as well as a comedic genius. This is just terrible news. #RIPRobinWilliams – Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) August 11, 2014

Donal Logue

RIP. made the world laugh & never mean-spirited. pic.twitter.com/sA2tM0KBRV – donal logue (@donallogue) August 11, 2014

Sesame Street

We mourn the loss of our friend Robin Williams, who always made us laugh and smile. pic.twitter.com/UOY8LTjVRA – Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) August 11, 2014

Roseanne Barr

all hail! a vagenius has vacated this realm. RIP Robin! – Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 11, 2014

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sean Hayes

There's a few less laughs today. My heart goes out to @robinwilliams and his family. – Sean Hayes (@theseanhayes) August 11, 2014

Ben Stiller

A tweet cannot begin to describe the hugeness of Robin Williams heart and soul and talent. This is so sad. #RobinWilliams – Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) August 12, 2014

Brendan Walsh

Orlando Jones

RIP Robin Williams – It was 1 of the absolute highlights of my life to work w/ you. You will be missed by many. pic.twitter.com/TLxkBss81R – Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) August 11, 2014

Ellen Degeneres

I can”t believe the news about Robin Williams. He gave so much to so many people. I”m heartbroken. – Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 11, 2014

Joel McHale

RIP @robinwilliams You were one of the very best that ever was. You were one of my heroes. #RobinWilliams – Joel McHale (@joelmchale) August 11, 2014

Donna Brazille

Prayers & condolences for the family, friends and fans of actor Robin Williams. He was a genius and made us all laugh. Now, we are in tears. – Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) August 11, 2014

Emmy Rossum

I am so heartbroken. Robin Williams was a light in my childhood. Rest in peace. – Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) August 11, 2014

Kelly Clarkson

Devastating finding out about @robinwilliams today. He was an amazing talent and incredibly sweet. So sad. – Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) August 11, 2014

Neil Patrick Harris

I am stunned and just reeling from the news of Robin Williams' death. He brought so much joy and heart to millions… Just, wow. – Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) August 12, 2014

James Franco

Love to Robin Williams http://t.co/adOQ7KW8iV – James Franco (@JamesFrancoTV) August 12, 2014

Maria Shriver

Robin Williams made us all laugh. He was a kind man. I wish him peace and his family comfort. – Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) August 11, 2014

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

Martha Plimpton

Oh. My god. My heart goes out to all who knew and loved Robin Williams. – Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) August 11, 2014

Chaz Ebert

So very sad about Robin Williams Deepest Sympathy to his family. He loved Roger's review of WHAT DREAMS MAY COME RIP http://t.co/QqRAjeasul – Chaz (@ChazEbert) August 11, 2014

Eddie Izzard

Robin Williams has died and I am very sad. From every comedian here at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, we salute him & we say goodbye – Eddie Izzard (@eddieizzard) August 11, 2014

Katy Perry

So sad about Robin Williams…???? – KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 11, 2014

Blake Griffin

RIP to the legend, Robin Williams. Thank you for the many laughs. – Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin32) August 11, 2014

Steve Carell

Robin Williams made the world a little bit better. RIP. – Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) August 11, 2014

Sarah Jessica Parker

Robin Williams, an original. Godspeed. X, sj – Sarah Jessica Parker (@SJP) August 12, 2014

Anna Kendrick

O Captain! My Captain! Rise up and hear the bells. Rise up, for you the flag is flung, for you the bugle trills. – Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) August 11, 2014

Kumail Nanjiani

Robin Williams dropped into the meltdown last year. He was kind & excited & wonderful & absolutely hilarious. RIP. This truly sucks. – Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 11, 2014

Jared Leto

Thank you to the beautifully original + brave artist that is #RobinWilliams. You taught us how to stand on the edge, fearless, + shine. – JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) August 11, 2014

Lena Dunham

Just shared a moment of silence on the set for Robin Williams, a man who brought so much laughter, joy and healing to so many. – Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 12, 2014

Dave Foley

I've suffered from depression most of my life. I've been treated for it for 18yrs. It's terrible to imagine the pain Robin Williams felt. – Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) August 12, 2014

Margaret Cho

I AM BEYOND DEVASTATED #RIPRobinWilliams – Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) August 11, 2014

Jimmy Kimmel

Robin was as sweet a man as he was funny. If you're sad, please tell someone. – Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 11, 2014

Rob Riggle

Completely sad… RIP Robin… Thank you for all the laughter…and tears. http://t.co/ouswG9udea – Rob Riggle (@RobRiggle) August 12, 2014

Miley Cyrus

I can't take the Robin Williams news. I've never cried over someone I've never met but I can't stop ???????????????? – Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 11, 2014

Cher

He was Sweet LOVELY,Man. He ran high voltage,Mind Always Going, It was who he was.I Know Well..Many X's from High There is Only Low.So Sad???? – Cher (@cher) August 11, 2014

Chris Meloni

Lindsay Lohan

Mr. Williams visited me the first day of filming The Parent Trap. I will never forget his kindness. What an enormous loss. My condolences. – Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) August 11, 2014

Quincy Jones

RIP to my dear brother and friend Robin Williams. The world will miss the decades of laughter that you gave all of us. – Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) August 11, 2014

Kathy Griffin

I met this sweet, generous & brilliant man Robin Williams in 1991. Here we are with HIS idol Jonathan Winters. #RIP pic.twitter.com/ZI4QV5QyuL – Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 11, 2014

Josh Groban

Stunned. Devastated. I treasure my time with him. Robin was and will always be an original and a brilliant kind soul. – josh groban (@joshgroban) August 11, 2014

Macklemore

RIP, Robin Williams. Thanks for the laughs and the wisdom. pic.twitter.com/cbVSzkr7ht – Macklemore (@BestMackleMore) August 12, 2014

20th Century Fox

There are no words to describe the loss of Robin Williams. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fans. He will be deeply missed. – 20th Century Fox CC (@20thFoxCC) August 12, 2014

Kristin Cheoweth

No no. Don't let this be. RIP my dear Robin. – Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) August 11, 2014

Rihanna

Heartbreaking news about the late Robin Williams. May his soul now be at peace! – Rihanna (@rihanna) August 12, 2014

The Recording Academy's written statement:

“Five-time GRAMMY winner Robin Williams was a prolific actor and stand-up comedian who literally did it all: television, film, theater, and live performances. After gaining fame in his breakout role of Mork in the television show “Mork & Mindy,” Williams became a household name. His improvisational skills and comedic timing were unmatched, and he quickly established himself as a larger-than-life presence on screen and on stage. His roles in classic movies such as Mrs. Doubtfire, The Birdcage, and Jumanji showcased his comedic chops, while his versatility was reflected in dramatic films such as Dead Poets Society, The Fisher King, and Good Will Hunting, which earned him an Academy Award® for Best Supporting Actor. Although Williams is most recognized for his film and television work, he has received GRAMMYs for Best Comedy Recording three times, Best Recording for Children, and Best Spoken Comedy Album. Additionally, his heart matched his expansive talent, as he often gave generously – both financially and personally – to a number of worthwhile causes throughout his life. Our entertainment community has lost an immense talent, a true inspiration, and a creative genius, and his remarkable legacy will forever be immortalized in his vast and impressive body of work. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family, friends, and his countless fans around the world who will continue to honor his memory through laughter.”

The New York Mets

Thank you for the smiles, laughs and memories. You will be missed. #RIPRobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/tYbpYi1u2V – New York Mets (@Mets) August 12, 2014

Harry Styles:

One of my all time favourites. Movies I grew up watching over and over again. A genius that will be so missed. R.I.P. Robin Williams. – Harry Styles (@Harry_Styles) August 12, 2014

Arsenio Hall

We all agree he was a great artist. He was an even greater person. #smh Baaaad day!!! http://t.co/s1xW0jLIHo – Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) August 12, 2014

Kevin Hart

I'm speechless….RIP To a COMEDIC GENIUS!!!! Gone but not forgotten. #RIPROBINWILLIAMS http://t.co/4RKN9G0Jwx – Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) August 12, 2014

Mark Romanek

Robin was a deeply kind and utterly magical person. This horrendous news is nearly impossible to accept. He did not deserve this fate. – mark romanek (@markromanek) August 12, 2014

The Emmys – National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

Our condolences to the friends and family of #RobinWilliams he was such a talented, funny, intelligent person…. http://t.co/HydqpkIasa – The Emmys® (NATAS) (@TheEmmys) August 12, 2014

Ron Howard

We lost Robin…1st witnessed his genius as he created Mork B4 our eyes in 2 hrs on set. A Force. A Sweet Soul. A Brilliant Artist. RIP – Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 12, 2014

