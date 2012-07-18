Robin Williams to star as ‘The Angriest Man’ opposite Mila Kunis

Robin Williams is gearing up to be both angry and presidential, though not necessarily at the same time.

The actor/comedian, who hasn’t appeared on the big screen in several years, has signed on to star in two very different film projects: comedy “The Angriest Man in Brooklyn” opposite Mila Kunis and director Lee Daniels’ upcoming biopic “The Butler.”

“The Angriest Man in Brooklyn” is a comedy about an “obnoxious patient” (Williams) who is mistakenly informed by a medic (Mila Kunis) that he has only 90 minutes to live. What follows are the woman’s desperate attempts to track him down as he embarks on a mission though New York City to right all the wrongs of his life in the prescribed time frame. Along with Kunis, the film also stars Peter Dinklage, Melissa Leo and James Earl Jones, with director Phil Alden Robinson (“Field of Dreams”) at the helm. It’s slated to begin production in September.

Also on tap for Williams is director Lee Daniels’ “The Butler,” about the life of long-time White House servant Eugene Allen. Featuring a star-studded cast that includes Forest Whitaker, Oprah Winfrey, Vanessa Redgrave, Terrence Howard, John Cusack, Alan Rickman and Jane Fonda, the film will see Williams taking on the role of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. That project will be first up for the actor, with a scheduled late July start date.

Williams had a voice role in last year’s “Happy Feet 2,” though his most recent live-action credit came with the 2009 ensemble comedy “Old Dogs” opposite John Travolta. Interestingly, he played another president – Theodore Roosevelt – in that same year’s “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian.”

