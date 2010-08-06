Robin Wright looking to join Daniel Craig in ‘Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’

News has been heavy this week as the cast of David Fincher’s adaptation of the Stieg Larsson novel begins taking shape.

Following the news that Stellan Skarsgard is close to joining the cast as Martin “Vanger,” Deadline is reporting that Robin Wright is in negotiations to play “Erika Berger,” magazine publisher and sometimes lover of Daniel Craig’s character “MiKael Blomkvist.” The titular character of Lisbeth Salander is yet to be cast, as Fincher and producer Scott Rudin search for the right young actress.

Robin Wright is currently playing the ex-wife to Brad Pitt’s Billy Beane in the biopic “Moneyball,” directed by Bennett Miller.

“The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo,” a Swedish novel currently dominating book sales in the states, was first published in Sweden in 2005, posthumously as Stieg Larsson passed away in 2004. It is the first book of three in the “Millennium Trilogy” all of which feature these characters. One can assume that all contract negotiations will include additional films.

The book trilogy was previously adapted to film in Swedenand released in 2009. The American adaptations will be produced by Sony through Columbia Pictures, with “Dragon Tattoo” scheduled for release December 21st, 2011.