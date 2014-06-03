RoboCop Throws Out First Pitch At Tigers Game, Is Slightly Less Awful Than 50 Cent

#Detroit Tigers #RoboCop
06.04.14 4 years ago

Hey, did you see how bad 50 Cent's first pitch was at the Mets game last week? Huh huh? Did you did you? It's like, home plate is that-a-way, 50! Lolz.

Anyhow, today in embarrassing ceremonial first pitches we have RoboCop pathetically tossing a ball at the Detroit Tigers game, because nothing says “urban renewal” like a man wearing a cyborg costume in the middle of a baseball stadium. Ok fine, so this was just some dumb marketing ploy to promote the DVD release of the “RoboCop” remake UGGGHHH. But hey, symbolism, or whatever!

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Detroit Tigers#RoboCop
TAGSDETROIT TIGERSRIOTROBOCOPRoboCop BlurayRoboCop DVDRoboCop pitchROBOCOP REMAKE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP