Robyn, Scissor Sisters, Hot Chip contributing to Arthur Russell tribute

Robyn, Cut Copy, Hot Chip, Dan Boeckner, Scissor Sisters, Devendra Banhart and other indie stars have lined up to contribute Arthur Russell covers to a new Red Hot Organization compilation. The AIDS non-profit Red Hot will drop “This Is How We Walk On The Moon” after a Kickstarter run to raise funds and support for the album.

Okkervil River”s Will Sheff, Nico Muhly, Owen Pallett, Twin Shadow, Washed Out, Laurel Halo, Javelin, Sam Amidon, Ólöf Arnalds, José González, Sandro Perri, Thao with the Get Down Stay Down and other artists are also among the contributors. In conjunction with Pitchfork, Red Hot has set a $55,000 goal for the campaign.

Russell was an influential New York-based composer, cellist and songwriter starting in the ’70s who died in 1992 after AIDS-related illnesses. You can check out the comp’s namesake and the trailer for the project below.

Luke O’Malley and Stuart Bogie’s made several covers for the Sundance flick “How to Survive a Plague,” a doc that premiered at Sundance earlier this year. Hopefully some tracks will make this comp, too.

Red Hot released “Dark Was the Night,” another indie-centric compilation from 2009 featuring new music from The National, David Byrne, Feist, Arcade Fire and others.