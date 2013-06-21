Watch Robyn and Snoop Dogg’s bizarre ‘U Should Know Better’ music video

It only took three years, but Robyn’s “U Should Know Better” featuring Snoop Dogg finally has a music video.

The “Body Talk Pt. 2” track sends the viewer into a bizarre weed warehouse, and the bedroom of a male child who strongly resembles Robyn herself. Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg (before he made his conversion to Snoop Lion) is cast into a child’s doll. Robyn stars as the world’s hippest mom, and gender-bending and air-punching abounds. Y’know, typical.

I’ve already addressed my full-on Lady Crush on Robyn with the recent release of Lonely Island’s “The Wack Album,” further solidified by “Go Kindergarten,” also below. It is for this reason stacked Timbs, Docs, platform and other manner of shoe will never die, even if I refuse to wear them.

Ride or die.