Rock pioneers line up to pay tribute to youngster Jack White on new album

In just over a decade, Jack White has altered the rock landscape while constantly paying tribute to the music’s storied past. Now it’s payback time.

As a founding member of The White Stripes, The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather, as well as an acclaimed solo artist and record label entrepreneur, White, 38, has often cited some of rock’s early pioneers as influences on his brand of garage rock. In a karmic twist of tribute, Cleopatra Records is releasing a collection of White covers performed by some of those very same influences.