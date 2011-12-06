Rock & Roll Hall of Fame picks Guns N’ Roses, RHCP, Beastie Boys

Welcome to the Rock Hall, baby: the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will will induct Guns N” Roses as one of its six honorees for the class of 2012.

Joining them will be the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beastie Boys, ’60s folksinger Donovan, singer-songwriter Laura Nyro, and the Small Faces.

An artist is eligible 25 years after his or her first album or single comes out.

Guns N” Roses” selection will immediately get tongues wagging on whether Slash and the other original members, including Izzy Stradlin, Duff McKagan and Steven Adler, will reunite on stage with co-founder Axl Rose, who tours under the original G N’R name despite being the only founding member left. Although Guns N’ Roses quickly distinguished itself from the other hairbands working the Sunset Strip in the late ’80s to become a trailblazing rock band best known for Rose’s howl and Slash’s electrifying guitar work, their inclusion in their first year of eligibility will certainly rankle some folks who feel a number of long-ignored artists should have gone in first.

Among those on this year”s ballot who were snubbed are the Cure, Heart, Chaka Khan, Donna Summer, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Freddie King, The Spinners, War and Eric B & Rakim.

The Rock Hall continues to ignore a legion of acts, including Hall & Oates, Todd Rundgren, Rush, Roxy Music, Iron Maiden, Kiss, Electric Light Orchestra and the Doobie Bros.

The final ballot goes to more then 500 music industry executives and journalists. The class of 2012 will be inducted in a ceremony held at the Hall of Fame in Cleveland, April 14, 2012.

What do you think of this year’s inductees? Share your thoughts below.