Rock The Bells adds ‘virtual performances’ from Eazy-E and Ol’ Dirty Bastard

Taking a trick from last year”s Coachella festival, Rock the Bells 2013 will incorporate holograms of Eazy-E and Ol” Dirty Bastard for this year”s traveling festival.
Eazy-E”s image will join Bone Thugs N Harmony, while Ol” Dirty Bastard will rejoin Wu-Tang Clan. Eazy-E died in 1995; ODB passed in 2004. Rock The Bells is billing their appearances as “original virtual performances.”
The 4-date 10th anniversary edition of Rock The Bell kicks off Sept. 7-8 at San Bernadino, Calif.”s San Manuel Amphitheater, then moving to Mountain View, Calif.”s Shoreline Amphitheater, Sept. 14-15; Washington, D.C.”s RFK Festival Grounds, Sept. 28-29; and Rutherford, N.J”s Meadowlands Racetrack, Oct.4-5.
Other artists (all live as of this writing) on the bill, include Common, Big Krit, Dilated Peoples, Earl Sweatshirt, Kid Cudi, Tyler the Creator, Talib Kweli and Danny Brown.
