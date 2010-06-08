Rock the Bells update: Lauryn Hill confirmed, A Tribe Called Quest added

Lauryn Hill has been officially firmed up for a performance during the roving Rock the Bells festival, along with new additions to the lineup: A Tribe Called Quest and Snoop Dogg.

The former Fugee is slated for “a unique set prepared exclusively for Rock the Bells, featuring songs from her critically acclaimed album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill spanning through her work with The Fugees and more.” No telling what “more” there is, considering she really only made one album but is rumored to have written hundreds of songs over the last decade.

A Tribe Called Quest, however, promises to perform its entire, classic 1993 “Midnight Marauders” album in its entirety, while Snoop Dogg plus Warren G,Tha Dogg Pound, Lady of Rage and RBX will be tackling “Doggystyle,” also released in 1993.

Ticketing info for the four-date stops is a good read:

Tickets for all markets will be available at www.TicketFly.com. An exclusive pre-sale for Guerilla Union newsletter subscribers will begin this Friday, June 11.Tickets for Los Angeles and New York will go on sale to the general public June 12. Tickets for San Francisco and Washington, D.C. will go on sale the following week on June 19. Please check www.rockthebells.net for exact line-up and ticketing information for each city.

As previously reported, Lauryn Hill before was merely threatening to show up as a “special guest” on Rock the Bells. We wonder if there was reason more than a dollar amount to get her fully into the car.

The stint goes Aug. 21-22 and 28-29 in San Bernadino, Calif., San Francisco, New York and Baltimore, respectively.