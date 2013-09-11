Rockstar says ‘Grand Theft Auto’ movie not a good idea

(CBR) Are you excited for the inevitable “Grand Theft Auto” film? Don”t be. Based on new comments from Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser, that movie isn”t going to happen.

“We”ve been offered, many times, and it”s never appealed,” Houser told The Guardian. “The money”s never been close to be worth risking one”s crown jewels. Our small dabbling with Hollywood have always left us running back to games. The freedom we have to do what we want creatively is of enormous value. The second you go near Hollywood, people seem willing, or have been forced, to lose a lot of that control. That sort of amorphous ‘that won”t test well” attitude is exactly how we don”t work.”

Houser said that it”s “easier to imagine GTA as a TV series,” but even then, it”s not a perfect fit: “We”ve got this big open-world experience that”s 100 hours long, and that gives players control over what they do, what they see, and how they see it. A world where you can do everything from rob a bank to take a yoga lesson to watch TV, all in your own time. How do you condense that into a two-hour or 12-hour experience where you take away the main things: player agency and freedom?”

Right now, for Houser and Rockstar, the answer is: you don”t. In the meantime, fans can enjoy more GTA action when “Grand Theft Auto” rolls out on Sept. 17.